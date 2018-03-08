Judge to hear motions to overturn Montana murder convictions

(AP) - A state judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday in Helena in the Montana Innocence Project's effort to overturn what it says are the wrongful convictions of two men in a 1994 murder, even as the victim's family argues there was plenty of evidence to convict them.



Motions in the case say new DNA evidence links the murder of Donna Meagher to another man - David Wayne Nelson - who is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to killing two people in Deer Lodge in October 2015.



Freddie Joe Lawrence and Paul Jenkins are serving life sentences for Meagher's kidnapping and killing. While the DNA evidence is a possible source of hope for them, it's painful for Meagher's family.



Her daughter, Michelle, said her family is being forced to re-live the trauma of the case.

3/8/2018 3:15:29 PM (GMT -8:00)