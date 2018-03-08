Bones found in 1940 belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analy - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bones found in 1940 belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis claims

Posted: Updated:

A new scientific study by a University of Tennessee professor claims that bones found in 1940 on the island of Nikumaroro belong to aviator Amelia Earhart, who disappeared as she piloted her plane across the Pacific Ocean in 1937.

The study, conducted by Professor Richard L. Jantz, suggests that a human skull discovered by a British expedition exploring the island for settlement, may have belonged to Earhart. The expedition’s officer ordered a more thorough search of the area, which resulted in the discovery of more bones and part of what appeared to be a woman’s shoe. 

“There was suspicion at the time that the bones could be the remains of Amelia Earhart,” Jantz wrote in his study.

When the 13 bones were shipped to Fiji and studied by D.W. Hoodless of the Central Medical School in 1941, Jantz argues that forensic osteology was still in its early stages. This means that his assessment of the sex of the remains could have been affected.

Jantz compared the lengths of the bones to Earhart’s measurements, based on photographs and information found on her pilot’s and driver’s licenses. Jantz's findings revealed that Earhart’s bones were more similar to the bones found on Nikumaroro than “99 (percent)” of individuals in a large reference sample.

“In the case of the Nikumaroro bones, the only documented person to whom they may belong is Amelia Earhart,” Jantz wrote in his study.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PHOTOS: Rock slide on 4th of July Pass

    PHOTOS: Rock slide on 4th of July Pass

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:22 PM EST2018-03-08 21:22:24 GMT

    4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates. 

    >>

    4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates. 

    >>

  • Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Missouri officer

    Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Missouri officer

    Thursday, March 8 2018 8:31 AM EST2018-03-08 13:31:00 GMT

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man suspected of fatally shooting one Missouri officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.  The Kansas City Star reports that a dispatcher can be heard talking to Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton soon after he was wounded Tuesday night. Morton says on the radio traffic that he'd been hit "multiple times" and that he doesn't think he can make it out of a window.

    >>

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man suspected of fatally shooting one Missouri officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.  The Kansas City Star reports that a dispatcher can be heard talking to Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton soon after he was wounded Tuesday night. Morton says on the radio traffic that he'd been hit "multiple times" and that he doesn't think he can make it out of a window.

    >>

  • Woman and dog found dead in Perry District house fire

    Woman and dog found dead in Perry District house fire

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:43 AM EST2018-03-08 16:43:02 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman is dead following a house fire in the Perry District Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to a home near S. Ivory and E. Newark, just north of Grant Park. Firefighters confirm the body of an elderly woman was found in the home. A deceased dog was also found. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman is dead following a house fire in the Perry District Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to a home near S. Ivory and E. Newark, just north of Grant Park. Firefighters confirm the body of an elderly woman was found in the home. A deceased dog was also found. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • LabCorp to lay off nearly 200 employees in Spokane

    LabCorp to lay off nearly 200 employees in Spokane

    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:39 PM EST2018-03-09 00:39:11 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - LabCorp confirmed Thursday it will lay off close to 200 employees here in the coming months, according to the Spokane Journal. "We've tried to be upfront as much as possible, and by November and December last year began informing employees that we would be eliminating positions in 2018," Don Von Hagen, vice president of corporate communications told the Journal. "It'll be just under 200 workers affected, about 195 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - LabCorp confirmed Thursday it will lay off close to 200 employees here in the coming months, according to the Spokane Journal. "We've tried to be upfront as much as possible, and by November and December last year began informing employees that we would be eliminating positions in 2018," Don Von Hagen, vice president of corporate communications told the Journal. "It'll be just under 200 workers affected, about 195 

    >>

  • Bones found in 1940 belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis claims

    Bones found in 1940 belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis claims

    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:19 PM EST2018-03-09 00:19:36 GMT

    A new scientific study by a University of Tennessee professor claims that bones found in 1940 on the island of Nikumaroro belong to aviator Amelia Earhart, who disappeared as she piloted her plane across the Pacific Ocean in 1937. The study, conducted by Professor Richard L. Jantz, suggests that a human skull was discovered by a British expedition exploring the island for settlement. The expedition’s officer ordered a more thorough search of the area, which ...

    >>

    A new scientific study by a University of Tennessee professor claims that bones found in 1940 on the island of Nikumaroro belong to aviator Amelia Earhart, who disappeared as she piloted her plane across the Pacific Ocean in 1937. The study, conducted by Professor Richard L. Jantz, suggests that a human skull was discovered by a British expedition exploring the island for settlement. The expedition’s officer ordered a more thorough search of the area, which ...

    >>

  • Judge to hear motions to overturn Montana murder convictions

    Judge to hear motions to overturn Montana murder convictions

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:54 PM EST2018-03-08 23:54:00 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A state judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday in Helena in the Montana Innocence Project's effort to overturn what it says are the wrongful convictions of two men in a 1994 murder, even as the victim's family argues there was plenty of evidence to convict them.    Motions in the case say new DNA evidence links the murder of Donna Meagher to another man - David Wayne Nelson - who is serving a life sentence 

    >>

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A state judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday in Helena in the Montana Innocence Project's effort to overturn what it says are the wrongful convictions of two men in a 1994 murder, even as the victim's family argues there was plenty of evidence to convict them.    Motions in the case say new DNA evidence links the murder of Donna Meagher to another man - David Wayne Nelson - who is serving a life sentence 

    >>
    •   