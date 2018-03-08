LabCorp to lay off nearly 200 employees in Spokane

LabCorp confirmed Thursday it will lay off nearly 200 employees in Spokane in the coming months, according to the Spokane Journal.

"We've tried to be upfront as much as possible, and by November and December last year began informing employees that we would be eliminating positions in 2018," Don Von Hagen, vice president of corporate communications told the Journal.

"It'll be just under 200 workers affected, about 195 positions," Von Hagen said. "This shouldn't be a surprise (to employees), but formal notice went out today."

After the layoffs are completed, LabCorp will have approximately 500 employees in the Spokane area.

Von Hagen told the Journal that the layoffs will occur over "the next several months." However, he wouldn't specify a specific time frame.

According to their website, LabCorp processes lab tests on about 500,000 specimens a day. It employs more than 50,000 people in 60 countries and reported revenue in excess of $9 billion in 2016.

According to the Journal, LabCorp wants to restructure parts of its Spokane operations and send some laboratory functions performed here to other LabCorp facilities. Von Hagen tells the Journal that a multitude of departments will be reconfigured with the retained workers to be used in the transition.

Doug Tweedy, the Spokane-based regional economist for the Washington state Employment Security Department (ESD), told the Journal that as of Thursday, ESD hadn't received what's called a 'WARN notice,' from LabCorp.

WARN, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988, is a U.S. Department of Labor law designed to protect employees and their families by requiring employers with over 60 workers to provide 30-60 day advance notification of plant closings and mass layoffs.

As of Thursday afternoon, LabCorp's website listed 13 open positions in Spokane. Von Hagen tells the Journal that dislocated employees are encouraged to apply for the positions if they believe they're a qualified match for the different jobs.

"Any employee affected by layoff is encouraged to apply in Spokane, or at other LabCorp facilities such as in Tri-Cities or Seattle," Von Hagen told the Journal.

In acquiring PAML from former joint owners Providence Health & Services and Catholic Health Initiatives, LabCorp assumed PAML's ownership interests in a number of joint ventures, which serve customers in six Western states and Kentucky. The joint ventures include PACLAB Network Laboratories and Tri-Cities Laboratory. In addition, PAML, as a LabCorp subsidiary, acquired certain assets of Alpha Medical Laboratories--a former PAML-affiliated joint venture with Coeur d'Alene-based Kootenai Health--from its hospital owner.