The Latest: Time, place of Trump-Kim meeting undetermined

The Latest: Time, place of Trump-Kim meeting undeterminedPosted: Updated:
UPDATE: One lane reopened following rock slide on I-90 near 4th of July Pass
4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - One lane of traffic has been reopened following a rock slide on Interstate 90 near 4th of July Pass.>>
Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Missouri officer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man suspected of fatally shooting one Missouri officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours. The Kansas City Star reports that a dispatcher can be heard talking to Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton soon after he was wounded Tuesday night. Morton says on the radio traffic that he'd been hit "multiple times" and that he doesn't think he can make it out of a window.>>
Woman and dog found dead in Perry District house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman is dead following a house fire in the Perry District Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to a home near S. Ivory and E. Newark, just north of Grant Park. Firefighters confirm the body of an elderly woman was found in the home. A deceased dog was also found.>>
WATCH: Man tries to steal truck with 2-year-old inside, mother fights him off
BREMERTON, Wash. - A man was arrested in Bremerton, Washington Wednesday after police say he tried to steal a truck with a 2-year-old inside, punched the owner of the truck in the face, led police on a lengthy chase and even kicked a medic tending to him in the face. Video shows the suspect running to the truck and getting inside.>>
Sheriff: Body found near Washington bunker was decapitated
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state sheriff says the body of a woman found near a gun- and ammo-filled bunker last weekend had been decapitated, and a man sought in the case is on the loose and possibly headed for California. The Island County coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham. Detectives found her body Saturday on an undeveloped parcel of land on Camano Island, north of Seattle.>>
Fatal hit-and-run crash closes Interstate 5 near Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Authorities say a hit-and-run crash that killed three people has closed all lanes of Interstate 5 southbound and three lanes northbound near Lakewood. The Washington State Patrol says a 23-year-old man was swerving across the southbound lanes when he struck a car at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday.>>
Spokane mom fights cancer, wrongful parking tickets
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local mother already fighting for her life after a cancer diagnosis, has now found herself in a very different battle. Over the summer, she sold her car, and documents show whoever has it now is racking up multiple parking tickets. When she was turned over to collections with hundreds of dollars in bills, she said "Help Me Hayley." "I have stage two breast cancer," said Shantrell Cook. "I was diagnosed on Halloween of>>
Mattawa man wanted for suspicion of drug trafficking, firearms charges
MATTAWA, Wash. - Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) is looking for Rafael Rodriguez Portillo of Mattawa on suspicion of drug trafficking and firearms charges. Portillo is 46-years-old, stands 5’ 4” tall, weighs 140 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. On Wednesday, INET detectives and Mattawa Police served a search warrant on Portillo’s home at 103 Second Street in Mattawa. They found methamphetamine, a>>
Railroad worker finds stolen car near Lind, deputies looking for driver
LIND, Wash. - A car stolen out of Othello on Monday is back with its rightful owner, thanks to a railroad worker who spotted it near Lind. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Department, the abandoned sedan was found by a BNSF employee at the base of the Old Milwaukee trestle Wednesday morning. Deputies are still looking for the person or people responsible for stealing the vehicle If you have any information, please contact the Othello>>
Mayor, chiefs reaffirm support for victims of domestic violence
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor David Condon, Police Chief Craig Meidl, and Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer issued the following statement supporting victims of domestic violence and giving them a voice: “As local leaders we support giving victims a voice. It is our jobs and responsibilities to make sure we provide a safe place in our neighborhoods, communities, places of work, and other places we congregate for victims to speak up and advocates to speak out.>>
The Latest: Time, place of Trump-Kim meeting undetermined
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the United States, North Korea and South Korea (all times local): 7:45 p.m. The White House says President Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be held "at a place and time to be determined." White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement after a South Korean official broke the stunning news. Sanders says Trump "will accept the invitation to meet with" K...>>
UPDATE: One lane reopened following rock slide on I-90 near 4th of July Pass
4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - One lane of traffic has been reopened following a rock slide on Interstate 90 near 4th of July Pass.>>
Greek driver, 80, arrested for going wrong way on highway
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) - Greek police have arrested an 80-year-old driver who entered a highway the wrong way in the dark and drove briskly for 40 kilometers (25 miles), even knocking aside a patrol car that tried to stop him. Police in the northern city of Thessaloniki said Thursday the man entered the highway near the village of Portaria in the Halkidiki peninsula, and drove toward Thessaloniki at up to 100 kilometers (60 miles) an hour.>>
LabCorp to lay off nearly 200 employees in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - LabCorp confirmed Thursday it will lay off close to 200 employees here in the coming months, according to the Spokane Journal. "We've tried to be upfront as much as possible, and by November and December last year began informing employees that we would be eliminating positions in 2018," Don Von Hagen, vice president of corporate communications told the Journal. "It'll be just under 200 workers affected, about 195>>
Bones found in 1940 belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis claims
A new scientific study by a University of Tennessee professor claims that bones found in 1940 on the island of Nikumaroro belong to aviator Amelia Earhart, who disappeared as she piloted her plane across the Pacific Ocean in 1937. The study, conducted by Professor Richard L. Jantz, suggests that a human skull was discovered by a British expedition exploring the island for settlement. The expedition’s officer ordered a more thorough search of the area, which ...>>
Judge to hear motions to overturn Montana murder convictions
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A state judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday in Helena in the Montana Innocence Project's effort to overturn what it says are the wrongful convictions of two men in a 1994 murder, even as the victim's family argues there was plenty of evidence to convict them. Motions in the case say new DNA evidence links the murder of Donna Meagher to another man - David Wayne Nelson - who is serving a life sentence>>
