Railroad worker finds stolen car near Lind, deputies looking for - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Railroad worker finds stolen car near Lind, deputies looking for driver

LIND, Wash. -

A car stolen out of Othello on Monday is back with its rightful owner, thanks to a railroad worker who spotted it near Lind. 

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Department, the abandoned sedan was found by a BNSF employee at the base of the Old Milwaukee trestle Wednesday morning. 

Deputies are still looking for the person or people responsible for stealing the vehicle If you have any information, please contact the Othello Police Department or the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

