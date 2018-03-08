Mattawa man wanted for suspicion of drug trafficking, firearms charges

Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) is looking for Rafael Rodriguez Portillo of Mattawa on suspicion of drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Portillo is 46-years-old, stands 5’ 4” tall, weighs 140 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.



On Wednesday, INET detectives and Mattawa Police served a search warrant on Portillo’s home at 103 Second Street in Mattawa. They found methamphetamine, a pistol with the serial number ground off, and a semi-automatic rifle. Portillo, who was not at the home and is believed to be on the run, is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have guns.

Portillo is the subject of an INET investigation.



Anyone with information is asked to call 509-762-1160 or send an email to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.