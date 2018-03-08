Spokane mom fights cancer, wrongful parking tickets - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane mom fights cancer, wrongful parking tickets

by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A local mother already fighting for her life after a cancer diagnosis, has now found herself in a very different battle. Over the summer, she sold her car, and documents show whoever has it now is racking up multiple parking tickets. When she was turned over to collections with hundreds of dollars in bills, she said "Help Me Hayley."

"I have stage two breast cancer," said Shantrell Cook. "I was diagnosed on Halloween of last year."

It's been the worst year and a half of Shantrell's life.

"It's something I have to deal with every day," she said. "It's breast cancer. Bills. I can't do it anymore."

Money is tight, every cent the family has goes toward the fight to survive.

"I can't work hardly anymore," Shantrell said. "This has just taken its toll on us, I came to you for help. I can't sleep at night. I'm stressed. I don't know what to do."

Shantrell solder her car in June. Records from the Department of Licensing confirm the sale was official in June. She said she was blindsided when she was sent to collections for multiple tickets that were issued weeks after the sale.

"It took me years to build up good credit and this is ruining it again," she said.

That's when she called Hayley. Hayley immediately gathered all the necessary documents from Shantrell. She then reached out to the collections agency involved here and two local attorney's. Her next step was to head to municipal court with her proof in hand. She officially submitted the paperwork, on behalf of Shantrell for a judge to review. If all goes as planned, the courts will soon connect with the collections agency to suspend the bills in her name.

"I trust Hayley to get to the bottom of this," she said.

Hayley also connected with the Department of Licensing to see what you can do to avoid the same headache. They said Shantrell was wise to document the transaction with them. It's that document that will clear her name. IN addition to that, always take the license plates with you after you sell your car. The new owner needs to get their own. Officials recommend making a car sale at a vehicle licensing office to make sure the process is a smooth one.

    •   