18-year-old charged with school threats put on house arrest

(AP) - An 18-year-old Montana man charged with making threats against his school has been released from detention following a bond reduction.



MacLean William Kayser pleaded not guilty on Wednesday at the Ravalli County court hearing where his bond was reduced from $50,000 to $10,000.



Kayser is charged with one felony count each of intimidation and assault with a weapon.



His release conditions include house arrest, unless he is with his dad. He also will have to wear a GPS tracker.



Kayser was arrested Feb. 18 after Darby students told parents and administrators about disturbing posts on Snapchat.



Court documents accuse Kayser of telling classmates he planned "to shoot up the school."



Kayser is accused of posting a live feed from the Florida shooting that was labeled "coming soon to Darby."

3/8/2018 6:31:45 PM (GMT -8:00)