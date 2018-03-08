Legislature narrowly OKs change to police deadly force law - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Legislature narrowly OKs change to police deadly force law

Posted: Updated:
OLYMPIA, Wash. -

 (AP) - Washington lawmakers have voted to make it easier to prosecute police who commit bad shootings, updating a law that made it uniquely difficult to hold officers criminally liable.
  
Gov. Jay Inslee signed the measure, ending years of wrestling over the existing law, which forces prosecutors to prove the officers acted with malice - a hurdle no other state has.
  
Activists had gathered enough signatures to force a vote on the measure on the November ballot, but instead, they worked with police organizations on the compromise version lawmakers approved as the legislative session drew to a close Thursday. Lawmakers had to pass two measures - the original initiative, as well as the compromise that amended it and was signed by Inslee.
  
While Republicans and Democrats alike praised the compromise as sound policy, concerns remain about the constitutionality of the way lawmakers approved it. Many said that under the state Constitution, the compromise measure and the original proposal should both appear on the November ballot.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/8/2018 6:38:24 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: One lane reopened following rock slide on I-90 near 4th of July Pass

    UPDATE: One lane reopened following rock slide on I-90 near 4th of July Pass

    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:48 PM EST2018-03-09 00:48:09 GMT

    4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - One lane of traffic has been reopened following a rock slide on Interstate 90 near 4th of July Pass.

    >>

    4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - One lane of traffic has been reopened following a rock slide on Interstate 90 near 4th of July Pass.

    >>

  • WATCH: Man tries to steal truck with 2-year-old inside, mother fights him off

    WATCH: Man tries to steal truck with 2-year-old inside, mother fights him off

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:46 PM EST2018-03-08 21:46:19 GMT

    BREMERTON, Wash. - A man was arrested in Bremerton, Washington Wednesday after police say he tried to steal a truck with a 2-year-old inside, punched the owner of the truck in the face, led police on a lengthy chase and even kicked a medic tending to him in the face.  Video shows the suspect running to the truck and getting inside. 

    >>

    BREMERTON, Wash. - A man was arrested in Bremerton, Washington Wednesday after police say he tried to steal a truck with a 2-year-old inside, punched the owner of the truck in the face, led police on a lengthy chase and even kicked a medic tending to him in the face.  Video shows the suspect running to the truck and getting inside. 

    >>

  • Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Missouri officer

    Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Missouri officer

    Thursday, March 8 2018 8:31 AM EST2018-03-08 13:31:00 GMT

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man suspected of fatally shooting one Missouri officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.  The Kansas City Star reports that a dispatcher can be heard talking to Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton soon after he was wounded Tuesday night. Morton says on the radio traffic that he'd been hit "multiple times" and that he doesn't think he can make it out of a window.

    >>

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man suspected of fatally shooting one Missouri officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.  The Kansas City Star reports that a dispatcher can be heard talking to Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton soon after he was wounded Tuesday night. Morton says on the radio traffic that he'd been hit "multiple times" and that he doesn't think he can make it out of a window.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • NWS explains how a rock slide may have happened

    NWS explains how a rock slide may have happened

    Thursday, March 8 2018 9:46 PM EST2018-03-09 02:46:42 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. On Thursday morning a rock slide occurred Covering I-90 with tons of rocks and mud at the Fourth of July Pass. KHQ traveled to the National Weather Service offices to ask them how something like this could have happened  "There's a lot of things that go into creating a landslide because it can be a froze freeze cycle, it can be over saturated soil or other factors," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeffrey Cote.   

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. On Thursday morning a rock slide occurred Covering I-90 with tons of rocks and mud at the Fourth of July Pass. KHQ traveled to the National Weather Service offices to ask them how something like this could have happened  "There's a lot of things that go into creating a landslide because it can be a froze freeze cycle, it can be over saturated soil or other factors," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeffrey Cote.   

    >>

  • Legislature narrowly OKs change to police deadly force law

    Legislature narrowly OKs change to police deadly force law

    Thursday, March 8 2018 9:41 PM EST2018-03-09 02:41:38 GMT

     OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington lawmakers have voted to make it easier to prosecute police who commit bad shootings, updating a law that made it uniquely difficult to hold officers criminally liable. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the measure, ending years of wrestling over the existing law, which forces prosecutors to prove the officers acted with malice - a hurdle no other state has. Activists had gathered enough signatures to force a vote on the measure on the November ba...

    >>

     OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington lawmakers have voted to make it easier to prosecute police who commit bad shootings, updating a law that made it uniquely difficult to hold officers criminally liable. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the measure, ending years of wrestling over the existing law, which forces prosecutors to prove the officers acted with malice - a hurdle no other state has. Activists had gathered enough signatures to force a vote on the measure on the November ba...

    >>

  • 18-year-old charged with school threats put on house arrest

    18-year-old charged with school threats put on house arrest

    Thursday, March 8 2018 9:35 PM EST2018-03-09 02:35:10 GMT
    18-year-old charged with school threats put on house arrest18-year-old charged with school threats put on house arrest
    Police find suspicious devicePolice find suspicious device

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - An 18-year-old Montana man charged with making threats against his school has been released from detention following a bond reduction. MacLean William Kayser pleaded not guilty on Wednesday at the Ravalli County court hearing where his bond was reduced from $50,000 to $10,000. Kayser is charged with one felony count each of intimidation and assault with a weapon.    His release conditions include house arrest, unless he is with his dad. He al...

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - An 18-year-old Montana man charged with making threats against his school has been released from detention following a bond reduction. MacLean William Kayser pleaded not guilty on Wednesday at the Ravalli County court hearing where his bond was reduced from $50,000 to $10,000. Kayser is charged with one felony count each of intimidation and assault with a weapon.    His release conditions include house arrest, unless he is with his dad. He al...

    >>
    •   