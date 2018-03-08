NWS explains how a rock slide may have happened

On Thursday morning a rock slide occurred Covering I-90 with tons of rocks and mud at the Fourth of July Pass. KHQ traveled to the National Weather Service offices to ask them how something like this could have happened "There's a lot of things that go into creating a landslide because it can be a freeze-thaw cycle, it can be over saturated soil or other factors," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeffrey Cote.

Meteorologist's like Jeffrey tend to look at the freeze-thaw cycle. Freeze-thaw typically occurs around the spring. Officially the National Weather Service does not forecast rock slides or landslides. The National Weather Service works with other agencies to help them with what other conditions that might cause the land to give way "They have specific problem areas that they are more aware of, and we can give them a forecast on that what kind of rain and temperatures they will be getting in that area," added Cote.