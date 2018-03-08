Beware who you hire: Spokane woman falls victim to fake driveway repair contractor

As the weather warms up, the scammers come out. They are targeting anyone who will fall for their tricks or slick sales pitch. But, 78-year-old Joyce Schmidt of Cheney, unfortunately, fell for one scam in which they offer to repair driveways "Well its obvious that it needs work and I've been wanting it done and being a widow now... I can't do it, and I am looking for the handyman. He made it sound like he was the perfect handyman," said Joyce.



The man even told Joyce He could get it done and do it the same day. But asking for $500.00 up front. Unknowingly what this perfect handyman was about to do, Joyce filled out the check and gave it to him so he could start the project "he started to dig out the grass from the cracks in my driveway and then he said they did a really lousy job up here near the front. He acted as though he was with the county or the state and that leftover asphalt could be got, and he could fix it," added Joyce.

He started the project but then left after receiving more money from Joyce. The suspect who Spokane County detectives are looking for goes by the name of "John Mark." They say he contacts homeowners and promises to repair their driveways. After receiving the payment upfront, in Joyce's case, it was $1,500.00

Even leaving behind construction cones, several buckets, and a box with tar in it.

He left behind a pamphlet with a number on it. We called and on the other line was the Verizon Wireless payment center. He was last seen driving a white early 2000's Ford pick-up truck with what looks like an asphalt carrier in the back of the bed. The pick-up has no markings on it.

All that Joyce wants is this man caught so he can't scam any more people out of their hard-earned money "Just watch yourself don't let the perfect one come knocking on your door cause he ain't the perfect one," said Joyce.

If you have any information on this handyman that goes by the name "John Mark" and drives that white pick-up you're asked to call crime check (509) 456-2233.