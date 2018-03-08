Man accused of urinating in co-worker’s water bottle for months after she denied his advances

A 47-year-old Minnesota man is accused of urinating in his co-worker’s beverage on multiple occasions after she denied his advances. Now he's facing charges.

WCCO News reports that Conrrado Cruz Perez has been charged with two counts of adulterating a substance with bodily fluids.

According to a Ramsey County court document, the 42-year-old woman called police in October, saying a baker at the Perkins Family Restaurant where she worked was harassing her. WCCO reports that she also told authorities the water she kept in a bottle at work had tasted like urine on multiple occasions over the past few months.

The woman told investigators she started noticing the foul flavor after she told Perez she only wanted to remain friends, documents obtained by WCCO said. Since that day, she said that she detected the urine taste on approximately 15 different occasions.

According to WCCO, Perez initially denied being involved, but later admitted to relieving himself in the bottle after investigators told him they might perform DNA tests. Perez told investigators that he only did it because there were too many piling up and he was too busy to go to the restroom. He added that he was going to dispose of the bottle but forgot to do so.

His next court date is set for March 28.