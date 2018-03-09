Fire damages 32-unit apartment complex in Pullman

At 5:50 PM on Thursday, Pullman Fire Department responded to a reported structure at the Morton St Apartments. Fire department arrived to find a second floor apartment with fire coming from the doorway and windows. Officers from the Pullman Police Department evacuated the remaining units, while the fire department made an attack from the outside before moving inside to finish extinguishing the fire.

Deputy Fire Marshal Tony Nuttman led the investigation into the cause of the fire. Deputy Fire Marshal Nuttman determined this was an accidental fire caused by an unattended pot of cooking oil left on the stove. There was heavy fire damage to the kitchen area, with moderate smoke and water damage to the front room and hallway of the fire occupancy. There was also moderate water damage to the occupancy below the fire occupancy as well.

Fortunately, no one was home when the fire broke out. However, there were no working smoke detectors found in the apartment. Pullman Fire Department would like to encourage everyone to check your smoke detectors every time you change your clocks for daylight saving.

The occupants of the affected units were offered assistance from the Red Cross, but stated they had already made other arrangements.