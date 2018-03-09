Fire damages 32-unit apartment complex in Pullman - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Fire damages 32-unit apartment complex in Pullman

Posted: Updated:
Fire damages 32-unit apartment complex in Pullman Fire damages 32-unit apartment complex in Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. -

At 5:50 PM on Thursday, Pullman Fire Department responded to a reported structure at the Morton St Apartments. Fire department arrived to find a second floor apartment with fire coming from the doorway and windows. Officers from the Pullman Police Department evacuated the remaining units, while the fire department made an attack from the outside before moving inside to finish extinguishing the fire.

Deputy Fire Marshal Tony Nuttman led the investigation into the cause of the fire. Deputy Fire Marshal Nuttman determined this was an accidental fire caused by an unattended pot of cooking oil left on the stove. There was heavy fire damage to the kitchen area, with moderate smoke and water damage to the front room and hallway of the fire occupancy. There was also moderate water damage to the occupancy below the fire occupancy as well.

Fortunately, no one was home when the fire broke out. However, there were no working smoke detectors found in the apartment. Pullman Fire Department would like to encourage everyone to check your smoke detectors every time you change your clocks for daylight saving.

The occupants of the affected units were offered assistance from the Red Cross, but stated they had already made other arrangements.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: One lane reopened following rock slide on I-90 near 4th of July Pass

    UPDATE: One lane reopened following rock slide on I-90 near 4th of July Pass

    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:48 PM EST2018-03-09 00:48:09 GMT

    4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - One lane of traffic has been reopened following a rock slide on Interstate 90 near 4th of July Pass.

    >>

    4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - One lane of traffic has been reopened following a rock slide on Interstate 90 near 4th of July Pass.

    >>

  • WATCH: Man tries to steal truck with 2-year-old inside, mother fights him off

    WATCH: Man tries to steal truck with 2-year-old inside, mother fights him off

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:46 PM EST2018-03-08 21:46:19 GMT

    BREMERTON, Wash. - A man was arrested in Bremerton, Washington Wednesday after police say he tried to steal a truck with a 2-year-old inside, punched the owner of the truck in the face, led police on a lengthy chase and even kicked a medic tending to him in the face.  Video shows the suspect running to the truck and getting inside. 

    >>

    BREMERTON, Wash. - A man was arrested in Bremerton, Washington Wednesday after police say he tried to steal a truck with a 2-year-old inside, punched the owner of the truck in the face, led police on a lengthy chase and even kicked a medic tending to him in the face.  Video shows the suspect running to the truck and getting inside. 

    >>

  • Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Missouri officer

    Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Missouri officer

    Thursday, March 8 2018 8:31 AM EST2018-03-08 13:31:00 GMT

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man suspected of fatally shooting one Missouri officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.  The Kansas City Star reports that a dispatcher can be heard talking to Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton soon after he was wounded Tuesday night. Morton says on the radio traffic that he'd been hit "multiple times" and that he doesn't think he can make it out of a window.

    >>

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man suspected of fatally shooting one Missouri officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.  The Kansas City Star reports that a dispatcher can be heard talking to Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton soon after he was wounded Tuesday night. Morton says on the radio traffic that he'd been hit "multiple times" and that he doesn't think he can make it out of a window.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • UPDATE: Teen who escaped from Whitman County Juvenile Department arrested near Lapwai

    UPDATE: Teen who escaped from Whitman County Juvenile Department arrested near Lapwai

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:45 AM EST2018-03-09 05:45:59 GMT

    COLFAX, Wash. - Whitman County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a teenage boy who escaped from the custody of the Juvenile Department.  The suspect, 17-year-old Lance Antilla, had been arrested Tuesday for theft of a motor vehicle and was turned over to the custody of the Whitman County Juvenile Department. Around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon, it was discovered that Antilla had escaped. 

    >>

    COLFAX, Wash. - Whitman County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a teenage boy who escaped from the custody of the Juvenile Department.  The suspect, 17-year-old Lance Antilla, had been arrested Tuesday for theft of a motor vehicle and was turned over to the custody of the Whitman County Juvenile Department. Around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon, it was discovered that Antilla had escaped. 

    >>

  • Slick thinking: Animal control rescues raccoon stuck in generator

    Slick thinking: Animal control rescues raccoon stuck in generator

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:16 AM EST2018-03-09 05:16:00 GMT
    COURTESY: OFFICER EDITH/SAN FRANCISCO ANIMAL CARE AND CONTROLCOURTESY: OFFICER EDITH/SAN FRANCISCO ANIMAL CARE AND CONTROL
    NBC Bay AreaNBC Bay Area

    SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - NBC - It was all in a day's work for slick animal control officials Wednesday in San Francisco as they rescued a raccoon that found itself in a rather precarious position. The raccoon was found stuck in a generator on the City College of San Francisco campus, according to Acting Lt. Eleanor Sadler of San Francisco Animal Care & Control. The animal's head was protruding through a small opening at the front of the 

    >>

    SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - NBC - It was all in a day's work for slick animal control officials Wednesday in San Francisco as they rescued a raccoon that found itself in a rather precarious position. The raccoon was found stuck in a generator on the City College of San Francisco campus, according to Acting Lt. Eleanor Sadler of San Francisco Animal Care & Control. The animal's head was protruding through a small opening at the front of the 

    >>

  • Fire damages 32-unit apartment complex in Pullman

    Fire damages 32-unit apartment complex in Pullman

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:09 AM EST2018-03-09 05:09:46 GMT
    Fire damages 32-unit apartment complex in PullmanFire damages 32-unit apartment complex in Pullman
    Texas teen calls mom, a 911 dispatcher, to say house ablazeTexas teen calls mom, a 911 dispatcher, to say house ablaze

    PULLMAN, Wash. - At 5:50 PM on Thursday, Pullman Fire Department responded to a reported structure at the Morton St Apartments. Fire department arrived to find a second floor apartment with fire coming from the doorway and windows. Officers from the Pullman Police Department evacuated the remaining occupancies, while the fire department made an attack from the outside before moving inside to finish extinguishing the fire. 

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - At 5:50 PM on Thursday, Pullman Fire Department responded to a reported structure at the Morton St Apartments. Fire department arrived to find a second floor apartment with fire coming from the doorway and windows. Officers from the Pullman Police Department evacuated the remaining occupancies, while the fire department made an attack from the outside before moving inside to finish extinguishing the fire. 

    >>
    •   