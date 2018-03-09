2-year-old locks his mom out of iPhone for the next 47 years

A Shanghai mom is locked out of her iPhone for the next 47 years after her 2-year-old repeatedly entered the wrong passcode. The South China Morning Post reports that the mom gave her son the phone to watch educational videos online.

When she got it back, the phone had a notification, reading:

“iPhone is disabled, try again in 25,114,984 minutes.”

The lockout time increased each time the toddler entered the incorrect passcode.

A technician at an Apple Store in Shanghai told Lu she had two options:

Do a factory reset on her iPhone and lose all her files Wait the 47 years until she can use it again

“I can’t really wait for 47 years and tell my grandchild it was your father’s mistake,” Lu told the Straits Times. Unfortunately, she’s found herself unable to go through with the factory reset and is now two months into her long wait for the phone to unlock.

The Apple Store technician says he's seen iPhones locked for over 80 years.