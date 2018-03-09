Arrest made in Kennewick following Spokane shooting death

Update: Kennewick Police report Saturday that one person has been arrested and another person detained in connection to the shooting in Northeast Spokane Thursday that left one person dead.

Kennewick Police say they received a bulletin from Spokane Police to be on the lookout for a car that may have been involved in the shooting. Saturday morning a KPD patrol officer spotted a parked vehicle matching the description of the car thought to be involved in a Spokane homicide investigation from March 8.

While waiting for backup, the car left and was stopped. Several people were inside the car at the time, none of which were suspects of the homicide. Information was quickly developed that the suspects were still at the house where the car was originally spotted.

The Tri-City SWAT team was activated and eventually a man, identified as 33-year-old Marcus Arevalo, was arrested. A second man was detained as part of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing

Previous coverage:

On Thursday, March 8, a little after 8:30PM, Spokane Police received a call of a gunshot heard near the 800 block of E Hoffman Ave in Northeast Spokane. A vehicle was also reportedly seen driving hastily through the area. A short time later the vehicle described arrived at Holy Family Hospital. A man with a gunshot wound was inside the vehicle, and was discovered to be dead.

At this time, Spokane Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating the scene, and interviewing the person who brought the victim to the hospital. No suspect information is currently available.

SPD will continue to process the scene and follow leads in order to identify involved persons. Anyone with information about the incident, who has not spoken with investigators, is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.