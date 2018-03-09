One person dead in North Spokane shooting incident - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

One person dead in North Spokane shooting incident

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

On Thursday, March 8, a little after 8:30PM, Spokane Police received a call of a gunshot heard near the 800 block of E Hoffman Ave in Northeast Spokane. A vehicle was also reportedly seen driving hastily through the area. A short time later the vehicle described arrived at Holy Family Hospital. A man with a gunshot wound was inside the vehicle, and was discovered to be dead.

At this time, Spokane Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating the scene, and interviewing the person who brought the victim to the hospital. No suspect information is currently available.

SPD will continue to process the scene and follow leads in order to identify involved persons. Anyone with information about the incident, who has not spoken with investigators, is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

    •   