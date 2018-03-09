Hiring surge adds 313K jobs in February, most in 1 ½ years - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Hiring surge adds 313K jobs in February, most in 1 ½ years

WASHINGTON -

US employers went on a hiring binge last month, adding 313,000 jobs, the most since July 2016, and drawing hundreds of thousands of people into the job market.
  
The Labor Department says wage gains, meanwhile, fell from the previous month to 2.6 percent year-over-year growth. Strong hourly wage growth had spooked markets in February because it raised the specter of inflation. But January's figure was revised one-tenth of a point lower to 2.8 percent.
  
The influx of new workers kept the unemployment rate unchanged at 4.1 percent.
  
The surge of job gains likely reflects burgeoning confidence among businesses that the Trump administration's tax cuts will accelerate growth. Consumers are also optimistic, likely because after-tax income grew at the fastest pace in a year last month, aided by the tax cuts.

    SHANGHAI - A Shanghai mom is locked out of her iPhone for the next 47 years after her 2-year-old repeatedly entered the wrong passcode. The South China Morning Post reports that the mom gave her son the phone to watch educational videos online. When she got it back, the phone had a notification, reading: "iPhone is disabled, try again in 25,114,984 minutes." The lockout time increased each time the toddler entered the incorrect passcode.

    SHANGHAI - A Shanghai mom is locked out of her iPhone for the next 47 years after her 2-year-old repeatedly entered the wrong passcode. The South China Morning Post reports that the mom gave her son the phone to watch educational videos online. When she got it back, the phone had a notification, reading: “iPhone is disabled, try again in 25,114,984 minutes.” The lockout time increased each time the toddler entered the incorrect passcode.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, March 8, a little after 8:30PM, Spokane Police received a call of a gunshot heard near the 800 block of E Hoffman Ave in Northeast Spokane. A vehicle was also reportedly seen driving hastily through the area. A short time later the vehicle described arrived at Holy Family Hospital. A man with a gunshot wound was inside the vehicle, and was discovered to be dead. At this time, Spokane Major Crimes Unit 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, March 8, a little after 8:30PM, Spokane Police received a call of a gunshot heard near the 800 block of E Hoffman Ave in Northeast Spokane. A vehicle was also reportedly seen driving hastily through the area. A short time later the vehicle described arrived at Holy Family Hospital. A man with a gunshot wound was inside the vehicle, and was discovered to be dead. At this time, Spokane Major Crimes Unit 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is trying to spread a warning about what happened to her son.   What started as his everyday walk home from school quickly became a terrifying armed robbery. The teenage boy wasn't hurt, but his mother wants to find the man who violently robbed her son. Erika says her son's skateboard is his favorite thing in the world. "He's out every day on his board. He doesn't care if it's raining, he doesn't care if it's 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is trying to spread a warning about what happened to her son.   What started as his everyday walk home from school quickly became a terrifying armed robbery. The teenage boy wasn't hurt, but his mother wants to find the man who violently robbed her son. Erika says her son's skateboard is his favorite thing in the world. "He's out every day on his board. He doesn't care if it's raining, he doesn't care if it's 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The snow is melting (hopefully for good this time) and we get an extra hour of daylight this weekend, so obviously it's time to start thinking about playing basketball in downtown Spokane this summer, right?  Right.  Hoopfest registration opens up on Friday! The world-renowned 3-on-3 basketball tournament takes place on June 30 and July 1 this year, and you can sign up now! 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The snow is melting (hopefully for good this time) and we get an extra hour of daylight this weekend, so obviously it's time to start thinking about playing basketball in downtown Spokane this summer, right?  Right.  Hoopfest registration opens up on Friday! The world-renowned 3-on-3 basketball tournament takes place on June 30 and July 1 this year, and you can sign up now! 

    WASHINGTON - US employers went on a hiring binge last month, adding 313,000 jobs, the most since July 2016, and drawing hundreds of thousands of people into the job market. The Labor Department says wage gains, meanwhile, fell from the previous month to 2.6 percent year-over-year growth. Strong hourly wage growth had spooked markets in February because it raised the specter of inflation.

    WASHINGTON - US employers went on a hiring binge last month, adding 313,000 jobs, the most since July 2016, and drawing hundreds of thousands of people into the job market. The Labor Department says wage gains, meanwhile, fell from the previous month to 2.6 percent year-over-year growth. Strong hourly wage growth had spooked markets in February because it raised the specter of inflation.

    SEOUL, South Korea - China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiations, and pledges its support in working toward that goal. Spokesman Geng Shuang on Friday said China welcomes and supports the "positive inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea interactions."

    SEOUL, South Korea - China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiations, and pledges its support in working toward that goal. Spokesman Geng Shuang on Friday said China welcomes and supports the "positive inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea interactions."

