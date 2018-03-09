Hoopfest registration opens today!

The snow is melting (hopefully for good this time) and we get an extra hour of daylight this weekend, so obviously it's time to start thinking about playing basketball in downtown Spokane this summer, right?

Right.

Hoopfest registration opens up on Friday!

The world-renowned 3-on-3 basketball tournament takes place on June 30 and July 1 this year, and you can sign up now!

Slots fill up fast, so you want to make sure you sign up as early as possible to guarantee your team a spot in the tournament.

Registration fees are:

Moss Adams Youth teams (going into grades 3-8)– $120

High School– $140

Adult– $140

Adult Elite– $180

Elite High School Varsity– $180

Elite Freshman– $180

Family– $?180

Special Olympics, Unified, Wheelchair– $0

You can sign up HERE.

If you have any questions, check out the FAQ section HERE.