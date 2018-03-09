Plummer-Worley School District teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a child

A teacher for the Plummer-Worley school district has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

35-year-old Jeremy R. Campbell was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on Thursday after an investigation conducted by the Attorney General's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Campbell was arrested in Coeur d'Alene, and not at Lakeside Jr./Sr. High School, where he teaches.

The Plummer-Worley School District sent home the following statement to parents on Thursday:

Dear Parents and Caregivers,

This morning we were made aware one of our teachers, Mr. Jeremy Campbell, was taken into custody by the police pending further investigation. The District is taking this matter very seriously and following all appropriate protocols. Because this matter involves both an ongoing criminal investigation, as well as a personal matter, I am not at liberty to provide any further information at this time.

Please feel free to contact me or your building principal if you would like to discuss the effect this situation is having on your child.

Sincerely,

Judi Sharrett, Superintendent

The Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office, Coeur d'Alene Police Department, FBI, United State Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Marshals Service also assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.