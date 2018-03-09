Oakland coffee shop won't serve cops

Controversy is brewing at a coffee shop in Oakland, California.

Hasta Muerte Coffee, an employee owned co-op, refuses to serve police officers in uniform.

In fact, a police sergeant was turned away from the shop a few weeks ago. He says he was surprised, but walked away without incident, and without any coffee.

According to a social media post , the shop states that they "Have a policy of asking police to leave for the physical and emotional safety of our customers and ourselves."

The Oakland Police Officer's Association has sent a letter to the coffee shop asking to open a dialogue about their policy. Officers say they want to build a better relationship with the coffee shop and the rest of the community.