Oakland coffee shop won't serve cops

One person dead in North Spokane shooting incident
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, March 8, a little after 8:30PM, Spokane Police received a call of a gunshot heard near the 800 block of E Hoffman Ave in Northeast Spokane. A vehicle was also reportedly seen driving hastily through the area. A short time later the vehicle described arrived at Holy Family Hospital. A man with a gunshot wound was inside the vehicle, and was discovered to be dead. At this time, Spokane Major Crimes Unit>>
2-year-old locks his mom out of iPhone for the next 47 years
SHANGHAI - A Shanghai mom is locked out of her iPhone for the next 47 years after her 2-year-old repeatedly entered the wrong passcode. The South China Morning Post reports that the mom gave her son the phone to watch educational videos online. When she got it back, the phone had a notification, reading: “iPhone is disabled, try again in 25,114,984 minutes.” The lockout time increased each time the toddler entered the incorrect passcode.>>
Man puts knife to teen's throat near Shadle Park, steals skateboard
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is trying to spread a warning about what happened to her son. What started as his everyday walk home from school quickly became a terrifying armed robbery. The teenage boy wasn't hurt, but his mother wants to find the man who violently robbed her son. Erika says her son's skateboard is his favorite thing in the world. "He's out every day on his board. He doesn't care if it's raining, he doesn't care if it's>>
UPDATE: One lane reopened following rock slide on I-90 near 4th of July Pass
4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - One lane of traffic has been reopened following a rock slide on Interstate 90 near 4th of July Pass.>>
Allegations of domestic violence come to light against former President of Spokane NAACP
SPOKANE, Wash. - "To our brothers, fathers, sons and friends. Stand with us and end sexual harassment and end sexual assault." City of Spokane Mayor David Condon and former Spokane NAACP President Phil Tyler, in partnership with other local leaders, released a video Thursday, urging an end to violence against women. Following the release of the video, allegations of domestic violence are coming to light against Tyler himself, in claims made by Tyler's ex-wives.>>
Plummer-Worley School District teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a child
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A teacher for the Plummer-Worley school district has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child. 35-year-old Jeremy R. Campbell was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on Thursday after an investigation conducted by the Attorney General's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.>>
Oakland coffee shop won't serve cops
OAKLAND - Controversy is brewing at a coffee shop in Oakland, California. Hasta Muerte Coffee, an employee owned co-op, refuses to serve police officers in uniform. In fact, a police sergeant was turned away from the shop a few weeks ago. He says he was surprised, but walked away without incident, and without any coffee.>>
Hoopfest registration opens today!
SPOKANE, Wash. - The snow is melting (hopefully for good this time) and we get an extra hour of daylight this weekend, so obviously it's time to start thinking about playing basketball in downtown Spokane this summer, right? Right. Hoopfest registration opens up on Friday! The world-renowned 3-on-3 basketball tournament takes place on June 30 and July 1 this year, and you can sign up now!>>
Hiring surge adds 313K jobs in February, most in 1 ½ years
WASHINGTON - US employers went on a hiring binge last month, adding 313,000 jobs, the most since July 2016, and drawing hundreds of thousands of people into the job market. The Labor Department says wage gains, meanwhile, fell from the previous month to 2.6 percent year-over-year growth. Strong hourly wage growth had spooked markets in February because it raised the specter of inflation.>>
Trump hails 'great progress' with North Korea: 'Meeting being planned!'
SEOUL, South Korea - China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiations, and pledges its support in working toward that goal. Spokesman Geng Shuang on Friday said China welcomes and supports the "positive inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea interactions.">>
UPDATE: Teen who escaped from Whitman County Juvenile Department arrested near Lapwai
COLFAX, Wash. - Whitman County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a teenage boy who escaped from the custody of the Juvenile Department. The suspect, 17-year-old Lance Antilla, had been arrested Tuesday for theft of a motor vehicle and was turned over to the custody of the Whitman County Juvenile Department. Around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon, it was discovered that Antilla had escaped.>>
Slick thinking: Animal control rescues raccoon stuck in generator
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - NBC - It was all in a day's work for slick animal control officials Wednesday in San Francisco as they rescued a raccoon that found itself in a rather precarious position. The raccoon was found stuck in a generator on the City College of San Francisco campus, according to Acting Lt. Eleanor Sadler of San Francisco Animal Care & Control. The animal's head was protruding through a small opening at the front of the>>
