'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli sentenced to 7 years in prison
One person dead in North Spokane shooting incident
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, March 8, a little after 8:30PM, Spokane Police received a call of a gunshot heard near the 800 block of E Hoffman Ave in Northeast Spokane. A vehicle was also reportedly seen driving hastily through the area. A short time later the vehicle described arrived at Holy Family Hospital. A man with a gunshot wound was inside the vehicle, and was discovered to be dead. At this time, Spokane Major Crimes Unit>>
2-year-old locks his mom out of iPhone for the next 47 years
SHANGHAI - A Shanghai mom is locked out of her iPhone for the next 47 years after her 2-year-old repeatedly entered the wrong passcode. The South China Morning Post reports that the mom gave her son the phone to watch educational videos online. When she got it back, the phone had a notification, reading: “iPhone is disabled, try again in 25,114,984 minutes.” The lockout time increased each time the toddler entered the incorrect passcode.>>
Man puts knife to teen's throat near Shadle Park, steals skateboard
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is trying to spread a warning about what happened to her son. What started as his everyday walk home from school quickly became a terrifying armed robbery. The teenage boy wasn't hurt, but his mother wants to find the man who violently robbed her son. Erika says her son's skateboard is his favorite thing in the world. "He's out every day on his board. He doesn't care if it's raining, he doesn't care if it's>>
UPDATE: One lane reopened following rock slide on I-90 near 4th of July Pass
4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - One lane of traffic has been reopened following a rock slide on Interstate 90 near 4th of July Pass.>>
Allegations of domestic violence come to light against former President of Spokane NAACP
SPOKANE, Wash. - "To our brothers, fathers, sons and friends. Stand with us and end sexual harassment and end sexual assault." City of Spokane Mayor David Condon and former Spokane NAACP President Phil Tyler, in partnership with other local leaders, released a video Thursday, urging an end to violence against women. Following the release of the video, allegations of domestic violence are coming to light against Tyler himself, in claims made by Tyler's ex-wives.>>
Plummer-Worley School District teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a child
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A teacher for the Plummer-Worley school district has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child. 35-year-old Jeremy R. Campbell was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on Thursday after an investigation conducted by the Attorney General's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.>>
FREE admission to City pools this summer approved by Park Board
SPOKANE, Wash. - Swimming for kids and adults at Spokane City pools this summer will be FREE, after the Park Board approved a proposal this week. "Parks and Recreation would like to reduce barriers for the community to access open swim times across all neighborhoods and to increase attendance for open swim, especially at underutilized pools like Liberty, A.M. Cannon and Hillyard," the City said in a press release.>>
Prep for Tax Day (sponsored)
We all love surprises, unless they’re terrible. Like when it’s midnight on Tax Day and you can’t find your middle child’s Social Security number. When it comes to doing your taxes, boring is good. So, start now to gather all the information you’ll need from employers, financial institutions, schools, and others ? then enjoy a pleasant, though boring, evening doing your taxes. Whether you do your own taxes or hire a professional, you’ll need to pr...>>
Sheriff's Office: Coeur d'Alene woman who called in bomb threat to courthouse leads deputies on wild chase
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A woman the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says made a bomb threat to the courthouse also led deputies on a high-speed chase Thursday evening. The Sheriff's Office says Thursday afternoon, 56-year-old Misty K. Mason of Coeur d'Alene called the Kootenai County Courthouse and made a bomb threat.>>
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli sentenced to 7 years in prison
NEW YORK - The attorney for convicted fraudster Martin Shkreli says his client is doing "fine" after he was sentenced to seven years in prison. Ben Brafman had asked the judge for a sentence of 18 months or less because his investors in two failed hedge funds got all of their money back. Prosecutors recommended 15 years.>>
Oakland coffee shop won't serve cops
OAKLAND - Controversy is brewing at a coffee shop in Oakland, California. Hasta Muerte Coffee, an employee owned co-op, refuses to serve police officers in uniform. In fact, a police sergeant was turned away from the shop a few weeks ago. He says he was surprised, but walked away without incident, and without any coffee.>>
Plummer-Worley School District teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a child
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A teacher for the Plummer-Worley school district has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child. 35-year-old Jeremy R. Campbell was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on Thursday after an investigation conducted by the Attorney General's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.>>
Hoopfest registration opens today!
SPOKANE, Wash. - The snow is melting (hopefully for good this time) and we get an extra hour of daylight this weekend, so obviously it's time to start thinking about playing basketball in downtown Spokane this summer, right? Right. Hoopfest registration opens up on Friday! The world-renowned 3-on-3 basketball tournament takes place on June 30 and July 1 this year, and you can sign up now!>>
Hiring surge adds 313K jobs in February, most in 1 ½ years
WASHINGTON - US employers went on a hiring binge last month, adding 313,000 jobs, the most since July 2016, and drawing hundreds of thousands of people into the job market. The Labor Department says wage gains, meanwhile, fell from the previous month to 2.6 percent year-over-year growth. Strong hourly wage growth had spooked markets in February because it raised the specter of inflation.>>
Trump hails 'great progress' with North Korea: 'Meeting being planned!'
SEOUL, South Korea - China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiations, and pledges its support in working toward that goal. Spokesman Geng Shuang on Friday said China welcomes and supports the "positive inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea interactions.">>
One person dead in North Spokane shooting incident
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, March 8, a little after 8:30PM, Spokane Police received a call of a gunshot heard near the 800 block of E Hoffman Ave in Northeast Spokane. A vehicle was also reportedly seen driving hastily through the area. A short time later the vehicle described arrived at Holy Family Hospital. A man with a gunshot wound was inside the vehicle, and was discovered to be dead. At this time, Spokane Major Crimes Unit>>
