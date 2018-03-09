The Latest: 3 hostages killed in California were women - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The Latest: 3 hostages killed in California were women

Posted: Updated:
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. -

(AP) - The Latest on an armed man at a veterans home in Northern California (all times local):
  
7:55 p.m.
  
The California Highway Patrol confirms a gunman and three women were found dead hours after he took them hostage inside a veterans home in California.
  
Chief Chris Childs says officers entered the room where the hostages were being around 6 p.m. Friday.
  
He says they were all found dead inside a room in the veterans home.
  
Childs says a bomb-sniffing dog had alerted on the suspect's car but no bombs were found in the vehicle. He says there is "no threat to public safety."
  
A U.S. official had earlier confirmed the deaths to The Associated Press.
  
___
  
7:45 p.m.
  
A U.S. official says a gunman and three hostages have been found dead after a shooting and standoff at a veterans home in California.
  
The official wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity.
  
Authorities said earlier Friday evening that they hadn't had contact with the gunman for nearly eight hours since he slipped into an employee going-away party at the largest veterans home in the United States.
  
6:10 p.m.
  
Authorities have not had contact with the gunman holding three people hostage for nearly eight hours and police tactical teams are forming plans on how to deal with the ongoing situation at a veterans home in California.
  
California Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Robert Nacke told reporters that "there has not been any confirmed communication with the gunman since 10:30 in the morning."
  
Nacke called the situation at the veterans home "dynamic and active" and said he had no information about the hostages or their conditions.
  
He says tactical teams are "deciding which way to move forward."
  
Officials said those being held are employees of The Pathway Home, a privately run program on the veterans home's grounds.
  
___
  
5:45 p.m.
  
Officers at the scene of a California veterans home where a man is holding three people hostage say they have had no contact with the gunman since shots were fired around 10:20 a.m.
  
California Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Robert Nacke said he knows of no contact Friday with the gunman or the people who were holed up with him at the veterans home in Yountville.
  
Police wearing fatigues have surrounded the building, and officials said earlier that three hostage-negotiation teams were at the scene to talk with the gunman.
  
Officials said those being held are employees of The Pathway Home, a privately run program on the veterans home's grounds.
  
The program treats veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.
  
___

  
5:30 p.m.
  
A resident of a veterans home in California's wine country says more than a dozen armed troops have marched into the building where a gunman is holding three people hostage.
  
Brian Goder had been locked down in the main dining room of the Veterans Home of California-Yountville for hours.
  
Authorities say they're trying to negotiate with the gunman whose hostages are employees of the Pathway Home, a privately run program on the veterans home's grounds. The program treats veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.
  
Goder says the program treats veterans who "have more troubles than others."
  
He posted videos on Facebook of the troops in fatigues marching into the building around 3 p.m. It wasn't clear what agency they were from.
  
___
  
3 p.m.
  
An Army veteran says he has sent out alerts for residents of the largest veterans home in the U.S. to stay in place after a gunman took three people hostage.
  
Bob Sloan says he was working at the California facility's resident-run TV station when a co-worker came in Friday morning and said he had just heard four gunshots coming from the nearby Pathway Home, a privately run program for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder on the grounds.
  
Sloan, a retired police officer, says residents are getting concerned because the situation has been going on so long.
  
He says he can see officers with "long-barrel assault-type weapons" crouching around the building and some taking cover behind trees.
  
Sloan says he sent out a red banner on in-house TV that read, "Emergency notice. This is an active situation, ongoing."
  
___
  
2:35 p.m.
  
California authorities say some students rehearsing a play on the grounds of the largest veterans home in the U.S. had been locked down when a gunman took hostages.
  
But Napa County Sheriff John Robertson told reporters that about 80 students were near the area where the hostages were taken but were never in danger.
  
Teenagers from Justin-Siena High School who had been rehearsing in the theater drove themselves out in a line of cars Friday afternoon.
  
Sasha Craig spotted a family car carrying her 15- and 17-year-old children. She ran toward it, blowing kisses. She says teens had been texting their parents to "chill."
  
___
  
2:30 p.m.
  
California authorities say they've been trying to contact the gunman holding three veterans program employees hostage at the largest veterans home in the U.S.
  
Napa County Sheriff John Robertson told reporters that authorities have been trying to reach him on his cellphone and other nearby phones since Friday morning. He says officials know who the gunman is but weren't releasing his name and didn't know what his motive was.
  
Robertson says the gunman released some hostages and kept the three.
  
California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Chris Childs says those still being held are employees of The Pathway Home, a privately run program on the veterans home's grounds. The program treats veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.
  
Childs says the gun is a rifle, but he's not sure of the type.
  
___
  
2:20 p.m.
  
California authorities say officers exchanged gunfire with a gunman holding three veterans program employees hostage at the largest veterans home in the U.S.
  
Napa County Sheriff John Robertson told reporters Friday that "many bullets" were fired but that the deputies weren't injured. He says he doesn't know the status of the hostages or the gunman's motive.
  
California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Chris Childs says they haven't made contact with the gunman who's confined to one room but that hostage negotiators are standing by.
  
He says the hostages are employees of The Pathway Home, a privately run program on the veterans home's grounds. The program treats veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.
  
___

1:30 p.m.
  
Jan Thornton of Vallejo is among hundreds of relatives worried about their loved ones at a Northern California veterans home that was locked down after reports of an active shooter.
  
Thornton says her 96-year-old father - a WWII fighter pilot - is inside a hospital wing at the home in Yountville, north of San Francisco.
  
Thornton says she's still shaking and that she hasn't been able to talk to her father. But, she says she was able to talk to one of his friends, who is also locked down, and that he told her that her father is safe.
  
She says her "heart just bleeds for the people that are being held hostage."
  
Though she thinks her dad is safe, she is still worried about the stress of the situation, considering his age and that he has post-traumatic stress disorder and some dementia.

1:00 p.m.
  
A man says a gunman quietly came into a going-away party and staff meeting at a Northern California veterans home and let some leave, while keeping others hostage.
  
Larry Kamer says his wife, Devereaux Smith, is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Pathway Home.
  
She was at the party Friday morning of 10 to 15 people at the Yountville veterans home. Pathway Home's program treats veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.
  
Kamer says his wife is now inside the home's dining hall and is not allowed to leave. He spoke to her by phone.
  
He does not know if the shooter was a veteran receiving treatment from the home.
  
Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman said earlier that the gunman took at least three people hostage.
  
Kamer said he does not know why the shooter let his wife and some colleagues leave.

12:00 p.m.
  
A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where at least three people have been taken hostage.
  
Napa County Fire Capt. Chase Beckman says dispatch received a call Friday morning about an armed man on the grounds.
  
An armored police vehicle, ambulances and several firetrucks could be seen at the scene.
  
California Highway Patrol Officer John Fransen confirms that there is an active shooter at the Veterans Home in Yountville, north of San Francisco.
  
He tells KTVU-TV the property of the large veterans home was evacuated after a man with a gun was reported on the grounds. He says officers are working to establish a secure perimeter around the facility and make sure others are safe.
  
The Yountville facility is the largest veterans' home in the United States, with about 1,000 residents.
  
Yountville is in Napa Valley, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
  
___
  
11:36 a.m.
  
Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages at a veterans home in California.
  
Police closed access to the large veterans home in Yountville after a man with a gun was reported on the grounds.
  
The Napa County Sheriff's Department issued an alert to residents at 10:30 a.m. Friday warning them to avoid the area because of "activity at the Veterans Home in Yountville."
  
The Napa Valley Register reported that a man wearing body armor and armed with an automatic weapon entered the home.
  
The sheriff's department did not immediately respond to a telephone call from The Associated Press.
  
The state Veterans Affairs department says it is the largest veterans' home in the United States, with about 1,000 residents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

  One person dead in North Spokane shooting incident

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, March 8, a little after 8:30PM, Spokane Police received a call of a gunshot heard near the 800 block of E Hoffman Ave in Northeast Spokane. A vehicle was also reportedly seen driving hastily through the area. A short time later the vehicle described arrived at Holy Family Hospital. A man with a gunshot wound was inside the vehicle, and was discovered to be dead. At this time, Spokane Major Crimes Unit 

  2-year-old locks his mom out of iPhone for the next 47 years

    SHANGHAI - A Shanghai mom is locked out of her iPhone for the next 47 years after her 2-year-old repeatedly entered the wrong passcode. The South China Morning Post reports that the mom gave her son the phone to watch educational videos online. When she got it back, the phone had a notification, reading: "iPhone is disabled, try again in 25,114,984 minutes." The lockout time increased each time the toddler entered the incorrect passcode.

  FREE admission to City pools this summer approved by Park Board

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Swimming for kids and adults at Spokane City pools this summer will be FREE, after the Park Board approved a proposal this week.  "Parks and Recreation would like to reduce barriers for the community to access open swim times across all neighborhoods and to increase attendance for open swim, especially at underutilized pools like Liberty, A.M. Cannon and Hillyard," the City said in a press release.

  Man arrested for trying to sneak into jail with fake ID, gets booked into same facility

    LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A man was arrested this week after authorities say he tried to get into a Los Angeles County jail facility with a fake ID and several weapons. KTLA reports that the incident occurred Tuesday at the jail system at 450 Bauchet Street in downtown Los Angeles. 28-year-old Greg Baghoomian reportedly entered the lobby of the Inmate Reception Center and quickly flashed a badge in an attempt enter the facility. When 

  Mom makes kids walk 5 miles to school after being rude to bus driver

    ONTARIO- After her kids were reportedly "rude to the bus driver," a Canadian mother made her two sons walk five miles to school, carrying signs that read "Being bad and rude to our bus driver! Moms makin us walk." According to CBC, the mother published a Facebook post of the punishment Tuesday, writing that she took action after getting a call from her sons' school about their behavior towards the bus driver. "That drew the line for me! 

  Waffle House waitress helps man cut his food, gets scholarship

    LA MARQUE, Texas - A young Waffle House waitress received a $16,000 scholarship after a photo of her helping an elderly customer went viral. 18-year-old Evoni Williams was working at the Waffle House in La Marque, Texas, Saturday, when a customer asked her to help him cut his food.  "He was like, 'My hands are not functioning too well.' He needed me to cut his food. And I did," Williams USA Today. Williams, who is saving for college, 

