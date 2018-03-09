Sheriff's Office: Coeur d'Alene woman who called in bomb threat - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Sheriff's Office: Coeur d'Alene woman who called in bomb threat to courthouse leads deputies on wild chase

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho -

A woman the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says made a bomb threat to the courthouse also led deputies on a high-speed chase Thursday evening. 

The Sheriff's Office says Thursday afternoon, 56-year-old Misty K. Mason of Coeur d'Alene called the Kootenai County Courthouse and made a bomb threat. Bailiffs checks the courthouse quickly, but nothing was found. 

A couple of hours later, deputies received information that Mason was at an auto dealership on Miles Ave. near Highway 95 in Hayden. Deputies tried to stop Mason but she took off. The Sheriff's Office says at one point she was driving 108 MPH. 

"As Mason approached Hwy 95 near Bunco Rd., deputies were able to deploy a spike strip," the Sheriff's Office said. "Mason still would not stop and continued north another three miles even as pieces of her flattened front tire started to fly off the rim."

The Sheriff's Office says Mason continued driving on just a metal rim before finally stopping near Athol, Idaho. 

Once stopped, deputies say she tried backing her car toward deputies, nearing hitting their patrol cars. She ignored verbal commands, but was finally taken into custody. 

A bomb detection dog was brought in, but no explosives were found. 

Mason was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for making Bomb Threats (CDAPD 18-C09789) and Eluding (KCSO 18-09625). She has a criminal history dating back to 1994 to include previous arrests for DUI/drugs, Grand Theft, Abuse of 911 and Aggravated Battery.

    •   