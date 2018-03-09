Report: Missteps exposed nuclear workers to contamination at Han - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Report: Missteps exposed nuclear workers to contamination at Hanford

A team of workers from T-Plant are preparing to receive highly radioactive material, called sludge, that will be transferred from its current location near the Columbia River on the Hanford Site. (Courtesy Hanford Site Facebook) A team of workers from T-Plant are preparing to receive highly radioactive material, called sludge, that will be transferred from its current location near the Columbia River on the Hanford Site. (Courtesy Hanford Site Facebook)
RICHLAND, Wash. -

(AP) - A new report says mistakes and mismanagement are to blame for the exposure of workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state to radioactive particles in December.
  
Contractor CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co. on Thursday released its evaluation of what went wrong in December during demolition of the nuclear reservation's highly contaminated Plutonium Finishing Plant.
  
The Tri-City Herald reports the study said primary radioactive air monitors used at a highly hazardous Hanford project were not up to the job. Then when the spread of contamination was detected, the report said steps taken to contain it didn't fully work.
  
At least 11 Hanford workers checked since mid-December inhaled or ingested small amounts of radioactive particles. Private and government vehicles were contaminated with radioactive particles

  One person dead in North Spokane shooting incident

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, March 8, a little after 8:30PM, Spokane Police received a call of a gunshot heard near the 800 block of E Hoffman Ave in Northeast Spokane. A vehicle was also reportedly seen driving hastily through the area. A short time later the vehicle described arrived at Holy Family Hospital. A man with a gunshot wound was inside the vehicle, and was discovered to be dead. At this time, Spokane Major Crimes Unit 

  2-year-old locks his mom out of iPhone for the next 47 years

    SHANGHAI - A Shanghai mom is locked out of her iPhone for the next 47 years after her 2-year-old repeatedly entered the wrong passcode. The South China Morning Post reports that the mom gave her son the phone to watch educational videos online. When she got it back, the phone had a notification, reading: “iPhone is disabled, try again in 25,114,984 minutes.” The lockout time increased each time the toddler entered the incorrect passcode.

  Man puts knife to teen's throat near Shadle Park, steals skateboard

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is trying to spread a warning about what happened to her son.   What started as his everyday walk home from school quickly became a terrifying armed robbery. The teenage boy wasn't hurt, but his mother wants to find the man who violently robbed her son. Erika says her son's skateboard is his favorite thing in the world. "He's out every day on his board. He doesn't care if it's raining, he doesn't care if it's 

  Amazon delivery driver fired after dropping box on puppy

    HOMESTEAD, Fla. - An Amazon delivery driver was fired after being caught on a home surveillance camera dropping a box on top of a customer's puppy.  Facebook video posted by Roly Andrade and Brittany Aaron shows the delivery driver walks up to a chain-link fence where two dogs can be seen barking at the gate. The driver then drops a 7-pound box filled with swimming pool supplies on Rocky, a 5-month-old Labrador mix. The puppy is 

  NRA files lawsuit over Florida gun control law

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a Florida high school (all times local): 6:15 p.m. The National Rifle Association has filed a federal lawsuit over gun control legislation Florida Gov. Rick Scott has signed, saying it violates the Second Amendment by raising the age to buy guns from 18 to 21. The lawsuit came just hours after Gov. Scott, a Republican, signed the compromise bill Friday afternoon. Lawyers for the NRA want a federal j...

  Eastern Idaho woman killed when train hits vehicle

    BANCROFT, Idaho (AP) - An eastern Idaho woman has died after a train collided with her vehicle at a railroad crossing northwest of Bancroft. Idaho State Police say 56-year-old Denise Clapp of Lava Hot Springs died Thursday when a Union Pacific train hit her 2003 Ford Escape. Police say Clapp was stopped on the Nipper Road railroad crossing facing north when the eastbound locomotive came through just before 9 p.m. Police say Clapp wasn't wearing a seatbelt and he...

