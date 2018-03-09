Eastern Idaho woman killed when train hits vehicle

(AP) - An eastern Idaho woman has died after a train collided with her vehicle at a railroad crossing northwest of Bancroft.



Idaho State Police say 56-year-old Denise Clapp of Lava Hot Springs died Thursday when a Union Pacific train hit her 2003 Ford Escape.



Police say Clapp was stopped on the Nipper Road railroad crossing facing north when the eastbound locomotive came through just before 9 p.m.



Police say Clapp wasn't wearing a seatbelt and her vehicle went down an embankment after the collision. She died at the scene.

