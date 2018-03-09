NRA files lawsuit over Florida gun control law

NRA files lawsuit over Florida gun control lawPosted: Updated:
One person dead in North Spokane shooting incident
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, March 8, a little after 8:30PM, Spokane Police received a call of a gunshot heard near the 800 block of E Hoffman Ave in Northeast Spokane. A vehicle was also reportedly seen driving hastily through the area. A short time later the vehicle described arrived at Holy Family Hospital. A man with a gunshot wound was inside the vehicle, and was discovered to be dead. At this time, Spokane Major Crimes Unit>>
2-year-old locks his mom out of iPhone for the next 47 years
SHANGHAI - A Shanghai mom is locked out of her iPhone for the next 47 years after her 2-year-old repeatedly entered the wrong passcode. The South China Morning Post reports that the mom gave her son the phone to watch educational videos online. When she got it back, the phone had a notification, reading: “iPhone is disabled, try again in 25,114,984 minutes.” The lockout time increased each time the toddler entered the incorrect passcode.>>
Man puts knife to teen's throat near Shadle Park, steals skateboard
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is trying to spread a warning about what happened to her son. What started as his everyday walk home from school quickly became a terrifying armed robbery. The teenage boy wasn't hurt, but his mother wants to find the man who violently robbed her son. Erika says her son's skateboard is his favorite thing in the world. "He's out every day on his board. He doesn't care if it's raining, he doesn't care if it's>>
Plummer-Worley School District teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a child
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A teacher for the Plummer-Worley school district has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child. 35-year-old Jeremy R. Campbell was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on Thursday after an investigation conducted by the Attorney General's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.>>
UPDATE: One lane reopened following rock slide on I-90 near 4th of July Pass
4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - One lane of traffic has been reopened following a rock slide on Interstate 90 near 4th of July Pass.>>
FREE admission to City pools this summer approved by Park Board
SPOKANE, Wash. - Swimming for kids and adults at Spokane City pools this summer will be FREE, after the Park Board approved a proposal this week. "Parks and Recreation would like to reduce barriers for the community to access open swim times across all neighborhoods and to increase attendance for open swim, especially at underutilized pools like Liberty, A.M. Cannon and Hillyard," the City said in a press release.>>
Amazon delivery driver fired after dropping box on puppy
HOMESTEAD, Fla. - An Amazon delivery driver was fired after being caught on a home surveillance camera dropping a box on top of a customer's puppy. Facebook video posted by Roly Andrade and Brittany Aaron shows the delivery driver walks up to a chain-link fence where two dogs can be seen barking at the gate. The driver then drops a 7-pound box filled with swimming pool supplies on Rocky, a 5-month-old Labrador mix. The puppy is>>
NRA files lawsuit over Florida gun control law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a Florida high school (all times local): 6:15 p.m. The National Rifle Association has filed a federal lawsuit over gun control legislation Florida Gov. Rick Scott has signed, saying it violates the Second Amendment by raising the age to buy guns from 18 to 21. The lawsuit came just hours after Gov. Scott, a Republican, signed the compromise bill Friday afternoon. Lawyers for the NRA want a federal j...>>
Eastern Idaho woman killed when train hits vehicle
BANCROFT, Idaho (AP) - An eastern Idaho woman has died after a train collided with her vehicle at a railroad crossing northwest of Bancroft. Idaho State Police say 56-year-old Denise Clapp of Lava Hot Springs died Thursday when a Union Pacific train hit her 2003 Ford Escape. Police say Clapp was stopped on the Nipper Road railroad crossing facing north when the eastbound locomotive came through just before 9 p.m. Police say Clapp wasn't wearing a seatbelt and he...>>
Man pleads guilty to shooting death of missionary student
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A 29-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a Tieton missionary student. The Yakima Herald reports that 29-year-old Saul Llamas Rios pleaded guilty on Thursday to the October 2016 death of Trae Olyer. Yakima County Sheriff's deputies said Oyler was coming from a youth Bible study with two other students when Rios pulled alongside and fired three shots into their car. One bullet struck Oyler in the neck and killed him while his f...>>
Report: Missteps exposed nuclear workers to contamination at Hanford
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - A new report says mistakes and mismanagement are to blame for the exposure of workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state to radioactive particles in December. Contractor CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co. on Thursday released its evaluation of what went wrong in December during demolition of the nuclear reservation's highly contaminated Plutonium Finishing Plant. The Tri->>
Idaho House OKs bill updating school threat penalties
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho's House has advanced legislation cracking down on people who make threats against schools. House lawmakers on Friday agreed to send the measure to the Senate after lengthy debate that focused largely on the growing threat of school shootings and the best ways to combat them. Currently, Idaho law prevents prosecutors from bringing charges against someone who threatens a school while off-campus or through social media. The statute hasn't been updat...>>
Developers propose technology park for Post Falls site
POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Developers are hoping to attract technology and aerospace manufacturers to northern Idaho by building a 245-acre tech park community. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports Prairie West Crossing developers Philip Wirth and Rick Robinson are bringing the proposal before the Post Falls Planning and Zoning Commission later this month to begin the process of developing the project. JUB Engineers planner Brad Marshall says the project includes integration of...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Swimming for kids and adults at Spokane City pools this summer will be FREE, after the Park Board approved a proposal this week. "Parks and Recreation would like to reduce barriers for the community to access open swim times across all neighborhoods and to increase attendance for open swim, especially at underutilized pools like Liberty, A.M. Cannon and Hillyard," the City said in a press release.>>
Prep for Tax Day (sponsored)
We all love surprises, unless they’re terrible. Like when it’s midnight on Tax Day and you can’t find your middle child’s Social Security number. When it comes to doing your taxes, boring is good. So, start now to gather all the information you’ll need from employers, financial institutions, schools, and others ? then enjoy a pleasant, though boring, evening doing your taxes. Whether you do your own taxes or hire a professional, you’ll need to pr...>>
Sheriff's Office: Coeur d'Alene woman who called in bomb threat to courthouse leads deputies on wild chase
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A woman the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says made a bomb threat to the courthouse also led deputies on a high-speed chase Thursday evening. The Sheriff's Office says Thursday afternoon, 56-year-old Misty K. Mason of Coeur d'Alene called the Kootenai County Courthouse and made a bomb threat.>>
