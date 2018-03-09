Amazon delivery driver fired after dropping box on puppy - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Amazon delivery driver fired after dropping box on puppy

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Brittany Aaron Courtesy Brittany Aaron
HOMESTEAD, Fla. -

An Amazon delivery driver was fired after being caught on a home surveillance camera dropping a box on top of a customer's puppy. 

Facebook video posted by Roly Andrade and Brittany Aaron shows the delivery driver walks up to a chain-link fence where two dogs can be seen barking at the gate. The driver then drops a 7-pound box filled with swimming pool supplies on Rocky, a 5-month-old Labrador mix. The puppy is seen moments later again barking at the fence with the other dog.

“I just don’t see why he would purposely do that when he could have put it by the garage door or front door,” dog owner Brittany Aaron told the Miami Herald. “There was no logic in what he did. He clearly knew what he was doing.”

Amazon told the Herald that the driver has been fired. 

"This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery partners, and this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages,” the company said in an email to the Herald. “We have reached out to the customer with our sincerest apologies and to offer our support."

The homeowners said they were shocked by the driver’s action.

"I have a front door that is accessible. I have never seen a delivery driver put a package over the fence. Unfortunately, Amazon hires all these random drivers," Aaron told the Herald

So, how is Rocky doing?

"His eye is a little squinty,” Aaron said. “I think the corner of the box got him. I don't see any cuts but I don't know if anything is wrong internally.”

Amazon said it would help with any medical expenses for the puppy. 

You can watch the video here: 

