Moses Lake man gets four months in jail for hiding in attic, fighting K9

A Moses Lake man was sentenced to four months in jail for fighting with a sheriff’s office K9 while hiding in an attic on Christmas Eve.

iFIBER One reports that 57-year-old Paul Gomez pleaded guilty to escaping community custody and obstructing a law enforcement officer. The charge of harming a police dog was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

A Moses Lake police officer said he saw Gomez at his mother’s home on Miller Drive on Christmas Eve. The officer knew Gomez had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant for missing drug test appointments, according to court records obtained by iFIBER One.

The officer requested backup, including Grant County Sheriff's deputy Ric Char and K9 Chicka.

Gomez's brother denied that he was in the home and wouldn't allow officers inside to look for him. Gomez’s mother eventually gave the officers permission and they found him hiding in the attic.

One of the officers noticed insulation piled up in an area of the attic, making it appear someone was hiding behind it. After multiple warnings from officers that Chicka would be sent into the attic if Gomez refused to come down, the dog was carried up into the attic to begin searching for him.

Moments later, deputy Char can be heard on body cam video yelling at Gomez to “stop choking my dog.”

Chicka was hoisted out of the attic and Gomez, bloodied from K9 Chicka's bites, crawled down. He was taken to medics waiting outside the home for treatment.Gomez required multiple stitches for lacerations to his head and ear. He was treated at Samaritan Hospital before being booked into Grant County Jail.

Gomez claimed he never heard the officers’ commands, but also said he planned to stay in the attic until police left.