Okanogan County sheriff's sergeant arrests meth suspect while waiting in line at Arby's

An Okanogan County sheriff’s sergeant's quick lunch break at Arby's ended with an arrest of another customer.

Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:35 p.m., Sgt. Gene Davis was in line at the Arby’s in Omak, when two other men entered the restaurant. iFIBER One reports that the pair walked up to the counter in front of the sergeant to place their order.

Sheriff Frank Rogers tells iFIBER that his sergeant noticed one of the men moving a small clear bag containing a white powdery substance that had started sliding out the back of his baseball hat.

Sgt. Davis recognized the powder as methamphetamine, and arrested 63-year-old Richard Marsden. Sgt. Davis says Davis told him that he forgot the bag was in his hat.

Davis took the man to his patrol car, went back inside to grab his lunch and then booked Marsden into Okanogan County Jail for possession of meth.