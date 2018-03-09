One year later: Spokane police documents point to possible seria - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

One year later: Spokane police documents point to possible serial killer in the making

Posted: Updated:
by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

It's been one year since we broke the story of a possible serial killer in the making in Spokane. Four victims, two are presumed to have been murdered, all have chilling similarities. The loved ones of the victims are determined to get justice no matter how many road blocks they face.

"It's so eerie," said Kala Williams' aunt Julie Beauchaine. "They're so close. So, so close."

The similarities really are chilling.

"The ones I know of are all beautiful, blond young women," said Heather Higgins' mother Jackie Forney.

They're also all vulnerable. Records show detectives believe the suspect meets victims through mutual friends. Police documents show they suspect he is tied to four different cases, two of them, police believe were murders. The other two victims were strangled, but survived the assault. Because he has never been charged in connection to Williams or Higgins, we are not identifying him.

"It's heart wrenching," Beauchaine said.

Heather Higgins was last seen with the suspect before vanishing in 2010. Court documents state that a witness told detectives he admitted to "doing something bad" and dumping her body in a sleeping bag. This witness said the suspect said he pushed Higgins' body down a "steep valley" near a mountain in North Spokane.

"She didn't even get to have an autopsy," Forney said. "She's laying out in the dirt somewhere. I just want her found so I can bury her."

Kala Williams did get an autopsy after her remains were recovered in 2012. Police documents show the suspect's DNA was recovered with her remains.

"If Kala wasn't found, we'd still be sitting like Jackie just wondering," Beauchanie said.

But Kala's autopsy has also lead to more heartbreak. Her dismembered remains were stuffed in trash bags, and a sleeping bag. The manner of death is listed as "undetermined." After complaints were made to the state about the Spokane County Medical Examiners, an investigation by the state was conducted. Officials with the Washington Medical Commission said the ME's "met the standard of care" in the Williams case and the 13 others the reviewed.

Despite some setbacks to find justice for Heather and Kala, both families said they will never give up.

"Her family deserves to know," Beauchanie said.

The suspect court documents tie to both Williams and Higgins is currently incarcerated. He has a parole hearing set for this December. He becomes eligible in June of 2019. Both families hope to be involved in that process to keep him in custody, even if it isn't in connection to what happened their loved one.  

