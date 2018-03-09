Seattle police issue $1,025 ticket to homeless man

(AP) - Seattle police have issued a costly ticket to a person living in a tent near Green Lake.



The SeattlePI reports that officers on Monday night gave a $1,025 littering ticket to the man.



Community organizer Matthew Lang said the man and several other people had arrived at the site the day before with help from Lang and two neighborhood action councils.



Lang said he spoke with the man who said police pointed to the man's tent and other belongings stacked nearby as signs of litter.



Police spokesman Sgt. Sean Whitcomb told SeattlePI on Wednesday that the ticket would be canceled.



In December, Seattle officers issued trespassing tickets with a $500 penalty to several people camped in a city park.



Mayor Jenny Durkan's spokesman for homeless response Will Lemke told The Associated Press Friday that it is not the city's policy to issue tickets in these cases.



