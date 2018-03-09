Seattle police issue $1,025 ticket to homeless man - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Seattle police issue $1,025 ticket to homeless man

Posted: Updated:
SEATTLE -

(AP) - Seattle police have issued a costly ticket to a person living in a tent near Green Lake.
  
The SeattlePI reports that officers on Monday night gave a $1,025 littering ticket to the man.
  
Community organizer Matthew Lang said the man and several other people had arrived at the site the day before with help from Lang and two neighborhood action councils.
  
Lang said he spoke with the man who said police pointed to the man's tent and other belongings stacked nearby as signs of litter.
  
Police spokesman Sgt. Sean Whitcomb told SeattlePI on Wednesday that the ticket would be canceled.
  
In December, Seattle officers issued trespassing tickets with a $500 penalty to several people camped in a city park.
  
Mayor Jenny Durkan's spokesman for homeless response Will Lemke told The Associated Press Friday that it is not the city's policy to issue tickets in these cases.
  
___
  
Information from: Seattle Post-Intelligencer, http://www.seattlepi.com/

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/9/2018 3:54:44 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One person dead in North Spokane shooting incident

    One person dead in North Spokane shooting incident

    Friday, March 9 2018 2:17 AM EST2018-03-09 07:17:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, March 8, a little after 8:30PM, Spokane Police received a call of a gunshot heard near the 800 block of E Hoffman Ave in Northeast Spokane. A vehicle was also reportedly seen driving hastily through the area. A short time later the vehicle described arrived at Holy Family Hospital. A man with a gunshot wound was inside the vehicle, and was discovered to be dead. At this time, Spokane Major Crimes Unit 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, March 8, a little after 8:30PM, Spokane Police received a call of a gunshot heard near the 800 block of E Hoffman Ave in Northeast Spokane. A vehicle was also reportedly seen driving hastily through the area. A short time later the vehicle described arrived at Holy Family Hospital. A man with a gunshot wound was inside the vehicle, and was discovered to be dead. At this time, Spokane Major Crimes Unit 

    >>

  • 2-year-old locks his mom out of iPhone for the next 47 years

    2-year-old locks his mom out of iPhone for the next 47 years

    Friday, March 9 2018 2:11 AM EST2018-03-09 07:11:39 GMT
    dangers of downloading apps from illegitimate sites.dangers of downloading apps from illegitimate sites.
    dangers of downloading apps from illegitimate sites.dangers of downloading apps from illegitimate sites.

    SHANGHAI - A Shanghai mom is locked out of her iPhone for the next 47 years after her 2-year-old repeatedly entered the wrong passcode. The South China Morning Post reports that the mom gave her son the phone to watch educational videos online. When she got it back, the phone had a notification, reading: “iPhone is disabled, try again in 25,114,984 minutes.” The lockout time increased each time the toddler entered the incorrect passcode.

    >>

    SHANGHAI - A Shanghai mom is locked out of her iPhone for the next 47 years after her 2-year-old repeatedly entered the wrong passcode. The South China Morning Post reports that the mom gave her son the phone to watch educational videos online. When she got it back, the phone had a notification, reading: “iPhone is disabled, try again in 25,114,984 minutes.” The lockout time increased each time the toddler entered the incorrect passcode.

    >>

  • Plummer-Worley School District teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a child

    Plummer-Worley School District teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a child

    Friday, March 9 2018 1:26 PM EST2018-03-09 18:26:17 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A teacher for the Plummer-Worley school district has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child.  35-year-old Jeremy R. Campbell was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on Thursday after an investigation conducted by the Attorney General's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. 

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A teacher for the Plummer-Worley school district has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child.  35-year-old Jeremy R. Campbell was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on Thursday after an investigation conducted by the Attorney General's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • N. Idaho middle school teacher busted for child porn

    N. Idaho middle school teacher busted for child porn

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:53 PM EST2018-03-10 01:53:39 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - An eighth grade teacher is sitting in a jail cell, facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child and a count of distribution. Jeremy Campbell was arrested Thursday morning at his Coeur d’Alene home that sits about 100 feet away from Boarh Elementary. Investigators say Campbell was caught with images and videos that depict child porn. Campbell faced a judge for the first time Friday. Campbell is a teacher at 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - An eighth grade teacher is sitting in a jail cell, facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child and a count of distribution. Jeremy Campbell was arrested Thursday morning at his Coeur d’Alene home that sits about 100 feet away from Boarh Elementary. Investigators say Campbell was caught with images and videos that depict child porn. Campbell faced a judge for the first time Friday. Campbell is a teacher at 

    >>

  • Social media-free phone gives concerned parents an alternative to smart phones

    Social media-free phone gives concerned parents an alternative to smart phones

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:40 PM EST2018-03-10 01:40:17 GMT
    Courtesy LightCourtesy Light
    Courtesy LightCourtesy Light
    All across the nation, parents struggle to answer this question: what age is too young for a phone? The fact of the matter is, it's not the actual phone that's the problem. Instead, it's access to internet and social media that's the issue.  A start-up company in Brooklyn by the name of Light has come up with a solution for parents. Introducing the Light Phone 2: a call-and-text-only phone. It's an alternative to the dated-looking flip phones with t...>>
    All across the nation, parents struggle to answer this question: what age is too young for a phone? The fact of the matter is, it's not the actual phone that's the problem. Instead, it's access to internet and social media that's the issue.  A start-up company in Brooklyn by the name of Light has come up with a solution for parents. Introducing the Light Phone 2: a call-and-text-only phone. It's an alternative to the dated-looking flip phones with t...>>

  • Seattle police issue $1,025 ticket to homeless man

    Seattle police issue $1,025 ticket to homeless man

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:08 PM EST2018-03-10 01:08:03 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police have issued a costly ticket to a person living in a tent near Green Lake. The SeattlePI reports that officers on Monday night gave a $1,025 littering ticket to the man. Community organizer Matthew Lang said the man and several other people had arrived at the site the day before with help from Lang and two neighborhood action councils. Lang said he spoke with the man who said police pointed to the man's tent and other belongi...

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police have issued a costly ticket to a person living in a tent near Green Lake. The SeattlePI reports that officers on Monday night gave a $1,025 littering ticket to the man. Community organizer Matthew Lang said the man and several other people had arrived at the site the day before with help from Lang and two neighborhood action councils. Lang said he spoke with the man who said police pointed to the man's tent and other belongi...

    >>
    •   