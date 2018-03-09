Social media-free phone gives concerned parents an alternative to smart phones

All across the nation, parents struggle to answer this question: what age is too young for a phone? The fact of the matter is, it's not the actual phone that's the problem. Instead, it's access to internet and social media that's the issue.

A start-up company in Brooklyn by the name of Light has come up with a solution for parents. Introducing the Light Phone 2: a call-and-text-only phone. It's an alternative to the dated-looking flip phones with the same capabilities.

"Clearly, there are some safety reasons for wanting [a cell phone], but the fear of the smartphone effects on children is also incredibly concerning," Joe Hollier, co-founder of Light, told "Good Morning America." "The Light Phone 2 is a great alternative in that it is a fully functioning phone, but it is not going to induce one to keep playing with it. The lack of internet browser and social media alleviates a lot of fears in parents. Unlike a flip phone, however, to children the Light Phone is still seen as 'cool' amongst their peers. We have been working with parents on the idea of a parental app to support their child’s Light Phone 2 as well."

Interestingly enough- the phone wasn't necessarily created for kids. Hollier tells ABC News that the Light Phone 2 offers smartphone users a casual alternative when they're looking to unplug for a bit.

The Light Phone 2 will ship in April of 2019 and has almost 3,000 phone orders already. What will it cost you to get one? Prices start at $250.