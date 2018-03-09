Social media-free phone gives concerned parents an alternative to smart phones

Social media-free phone gives concerned parents an alternative to smart phonesPosted: Updated:
One person dead in North Spokane shooting incident
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, March 8, a little after 8:30PM, Spokane Police received a call of a gunshot heard near the 800 block of E Hoffman Ave in Northeast Spokane. A vehicle was also reportedly seen driving hastily through the area. A short time later the vehicle described arrived at Holy Family Hospital. A man with a gunshot wound was inside the vehicle, and was discovered to be dead. At this time, Spokane Major Crimes Unit>>
2-year-old locks his mom out of iPhone for the next 47 years
SHANGHAI - A Shanghai mom is locked out of her iPhone for the next 47 years after her 2-year-old repeatedly entered the wrong passcode. The South China Morning Post reports that the mom gave her son the phone to watch educational videos online. When she got it back, the phone had a notification, reading: “iPhone is disabled, try again in 25,114,984 minutes.” The lockout time increased each time the toddler entered the incorrect passcode.>>
Plummer-Worley School District teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a child
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A teacher for the Plummer-Worley school district has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child. 35-year-old Jeremy R. Campbell was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on Thursday after an investigation conducted by the Attorney General's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.>>
FREE admission to City pools this summer approved by Park Board
SPOKANE, Wash. - Swimming for kids and adults at Spokane City pools this summer will be FREE, after the Park Board approved a proposal this week. "Parks and Recreation would like to reduce barriers for the community to access open swim times across all neighborhoods and to increase attendance for open swim, especially at underutilized pools like Liberty, A.M. Cannon and Hillyard," the City said in a press release.>>
Man puts knife to teen's throat near Shadle Park, steals skateboard
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is trying to spread a warning about what happened to her son. What started as his everyday walk home from school quickly became a terrifying armed robbery. The teenage boy wasn't hurt, but his mother wants to find the man who violently robbed her son. Erika says her son's skateboard is his favorite thing in the world. "He's out every day on his board. He doesn't care if it's raining, he doesn't care if it's>>
UPDATE: One lane reopened following rock slide on I-90 near 4th of July Pass
4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - One lane of traffic has been reopened following a rock slide on Interstate 90 near 4th of July Pass.>>
N. Idaho middle school teacher busted for child porn
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - An eighth grade teacher is sitting in a jail cell, facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child and a count of distribution. Jeremy Campbell was arrested Thursday morning at his Coeur d’Alene home that sits about 100 feet away from Boarh Elementary. Investigators say Campbell was caught with images and videos that depict child porn. Campbell faced a judge for the first time Friday. Campbell is a teacher at>>
Social media-free phone gives concerned parents an alternative to smart phones
Seattle police issue $1,025 ticket to homeless man
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police have issued a costly ticket to a person living in a tent near Green Lake. The SeattlePI reports that officers on Monday night gave a $1,025 littering ticket to the man. Community organizer Matthew Lang said the man and several other people had arrived at the site the day before with help from Lang and two neighborhood action councils. Lang said he spoke with the man who said police pointed to the man's tent and other belongi...>>
One year later: Spokane police documents point to possible serial killer in the making
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been one year since we broke the story of a possible serial killer in the making in Spokane. Four victims, two are presumed to have been murdered, all have chilling similarities. The loved ones of the victims are determined to get justice no matter how many road blocks they face. "It's so eerie," said Kala Williams' aunt Julie Beauchaine. "They're so close. So, so close." The similarities really are chilling. "The ones I know of>>
Progress made on East River Spur Road access dispute
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) says that Bonner County has completed repairs to a deteriorating bridge on East River Spur Road after a longstanding access dispute with private landowners. Bonner County contacted the IDL last fall requesting termination of the East River Spur Road easement, which crosses State endowment lands and is used solely by two local landowners to access their private property. Since>>
Okanogan County sheriff's sergeant arrests meth suspect while waiting in line at Arby's
OMAK, Wash. - An Okanogan County sheriff’s sergeant's quick lunch break at Arby's ended with an arrest of another customer. Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:35 p.m., Sgt. Gene Davis was in line at the Arby’s in Omak, when two other men entered the restaurant. iFIBER One reports that the pair walked up to the counter in front of the sergeant to place their order. Sheriff Frank Rogers tells iFIBER that his sergeant noticed one of the men>>
Moses Lake man gets four months in jail for hiding in attic, fighting K9
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Moses Lake man was sentenced to four months in jail for fighting with a sheriff’s office K9 while hiding in an attic on Christmas Eve. iFIBER One reports that 57-year-old Paul Gomez pleaded guilty to escaping community custody and obstructing a law enforcement officer. The charge of harming a police dog was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. A Moses Lake police officer said he saw Gomez at his>>
Amazon delivery driver fired after dropping box on puppy
HOMESTEAD, Fla. - An Amazon delivery driver was fired after being caught on a home surveillance camera dropping a box on top of a customer's puppy. Facebook video posted by Roly Andrade and Brittany Aaron shows the delivery driver walks up to a chain-link fence where two dogs can be seen barking at the gate. The driver then drops a 7-pound box filled with swimming pool supplies on Rocky, a 5-month-old Labrador mix. The puppy is>>
NRA files lawsuit over Florida gun control law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a Florida high school (all times local): 6:15 p.m. The National Rifle Association has filed a federal lawsuit over gun control legislation Florida Gov. Rick Scott has signed, saying it violates the Second Amendment by raising the age to buy guns from 18 to 21. The lawsuit came just hours after Gov. Scott, a Republican, signed the compromise bill Friday afternoon. Lawyers for the NRA want a federal j...>>
Eastern Idaho woman killed when train hits vehicle
BANCROFT, Idaho (AP) - An eastern Idaho woman has died after a train collided with her vehicle at a railroad crossing northwest of Bancroft. Idaho State Police say 56-year-old Denise Clapp of Lava Hot Springs died Thursday when a Union Pacific train hit her 2003 Ford Escape. Police say Clapp was stopped on the Nipper Road railroad crossing facing north when the eastbound locomotive came through just before 9 p.m. Police say Clapp wasn't wearing a seatbelt and he...>>
