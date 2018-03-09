N. Idaho middle school teacher busted for child porn

An eighth grade teacher is sitting in a jail cell, facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child and a count of distribution.

Jeremy Campbell was arrested Thursday morning at his Coeur d’Alene home that sits about 100 feet away from Boarh Elementary.

Investigators say Campbell was caught with images and videos that depict child porn.

Campbell faced a judge for the first time Friday. Campbell is a teacher at Lakeside Junior/Senior High School and allegedly had child porn that investigators found on a computer at his home.

Prosecutors say the children depicted in the video were about the same age of the students he taught.

Exploitation of a child carries a 10 year sentence behind bars for each count, each one of Campbell’s was read Friday and the details were extremely graphic.

According to the Plummer-Worley School District, Campbell taught eighth grade students.

A letter sent to parents says the district is “taking this matter very seriously and following all appropriate protocols.

Jeremy Campbell’s bond was set at $350,000. If he bonds out, he will not be able to have contact with children.