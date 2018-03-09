New device locks down every single school at once - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

New device locks down every single school at once

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Locking down an entire school district just became a whole lot easier thanks to technology and with the simple swipe of a card “ This allows certain individuals within the administration building to automatically lock down the entire district all the exterior doors in the district at once,” said Kevin Morrison with Spokane Public Schools

Morrison Says this change predates recent school violence. It's the district being pro-active “This has been in the works prior to the Freeman incident. When the Freeman incident happened, we did go into an all-district lock-down at that time just as a precaution,” Morrison added. 

The district has been able to independently lock down schools but not remotely like this from the district's administration building.  “We have been adding security with every bond measure we pass.”

With the test happening on Monday, March 12th at 9 am school officials want to make sure that this central lock-down system is working correctly to help ensure the safety of all students and staff from an immediate system-wide threat.  For more information click here.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, March 8, a little after 8:30PM, Spokane Police received a call of a gunshot heard near the 800 block of E Hoffman Ave in Northeast Spokane. A vehicle was also reportedly seen driving hastily through the area. A short time later the vehicle described arrived at Holy Family Hospital. A man with a gunshot wound was inside the vehicle, and was discovered to be dead. At this time, Spokane Major Crimes Unit 

    SHANGHAI - A Shanghai mom is locked out of her iPhone for the next 47 years after her 2-year-old repeatedly entered the wrong passcode. The South China Morning Post reports that the mom gave her son the phone to watch educational videos online. When she got it back, the phone had a notification, reading: “iPhone is disabled, try again in 25,114,984 minutes.” The lockout time increased each time the toddler entered the incorrect passcode.

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A teacher for the Plummer-Worley school district has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child.  35-year-old Jeremy R. Campbell was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on Thursday after an investigation conducted by the Attorney General's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. 

