New device locks down every single school at once

Locking down an entire school district just became a whole lot easier thanks to technology and with the simple swipe of a card “ This allows certain individuals within the administration building to automatically lock down the entire district all the exterior doors in the district at once,” said Kevin Morrison with Spokane Public Schools

Morrison Says this change predates recent school violence. It's the district being pro-active “This has been in the works prior to the Freeman incident. When the Freeman incident happened, we did go into an all-district lock-down at that time just as a precaution,” Morrison added.

The district has been able to independently lock down schools but not remotely like this from the district's administration building. “We have been adding security with every bond measure we pass.”

With the test happening on Monday, March 12th at 9 am school officials want to make sure that this central lock-down system is working correctly to help ensure the safety of all students and staff from an immediate system-wide threat.