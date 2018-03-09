19-year-old raises money to buy Spokane’s Ronald McDonald House new TV’s

Ceci Bergquist has had a high school basketball career to remember.

The 19-year-old senior led Saint George’s in points in the 2017-18 season and helped the Dragons secure third-place at this year's State B tournament.

But Bergquist is more than a fan favorite, and it's her leadership off the court that's worth a highlight reel of its own.

Bergquist spends her spare time volunteering at Spokane’s Ronald McDonald House.

“Just to be able to make their day a little better or provide a little comfort to the families is such an important thing to me,” said Bergquist. “So I knew right away it's something I wanted to partner with.”

If anyone knows what some of the cancer patients are going through, it’s Bergquist.

“A couple of years ago I was diagnosed with desmoid tumors,” said Bergquist. “It was the end of my sophomore year so I was 16.”

Bergquist went through radiation treatment and several surgeries to remove the non-cancerous tumors. She's doing better now but is still on the road to recovery.

“I am currently taking an oral chemotherapy,” said Bergquist. “But it’s getting better.”

In addition to visiting with some of the children and the Ronald McDonald House, Bergquist helps fundraise for the non-profit organization.

Her most recent project: Raise enough money to replace the homes outdated TV’s and DVD players.

“To be able to have a movie on and watch it as a family, or have the siblings have a movie on, it gives them another opportunity to unwind and rest and relax,” said Director of Marketing and Communications for Spokane’s Ronald McDonald House, Julie Delaney. “Just looking at the level of character and passion and leadership that these kids have, I’m so excited for this next generation to graduate from high school and get out to the communities and start making a difference.”

Bergquist is one of the dozens of Teen Board Members at Spokane’s Ronald McDonald House. Each year, board members will raise money that goes back into the house.

To raise enough money to purchase new TV’s and DVD Players, Bergquist went back to where she's most familiar: The basketball court.

“Every year our school has the spirit game against Northwest Christian,” said Bergquist. “It’s called the Holy Grail.”

It was during that rivalry game earlier this year that Bergquist was able to raise $2,500. Combined with $1,500 raised by another Teen Board Member, the house was able to replace all the old TV’s and DVD players.

Thank you Ceci for using your time and efforts to make a difference in the community.

If you or your child is interested in learning more about the Teen Board Member program at the Ronald McDonald House, click here. They are taking applications.