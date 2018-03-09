Local businesses bracing for tariff impact

After work or a long day, there's nothing better than cracking a cold one. At No-Li brewhouse which opened its doors in 2012, employ's over 60 local workers at the Pub and Brewhouse. Since its opening six years ago it's become a Spokane staple "No-Li Brewhouse is a local community brand so with these tariffs there's probably going to be a lot of sides effects," said John Bryant owner of No-Li Brewhouse.

As a small local business No-Li brew their beer and cans, it's product on site producing over 600 cases a day which equals 14,400 individual cans. In a triple axle trailer is where they can all of their beer in aluminum. A majority of No-Li's product used to come in glass bottles, but now the packaging for small breweries like No-Li is changing "a lot of the business is moving towards the cans. So aluminum is an important commodity that we use for caning our product. So when you get hit with upwards could be $3.50 a barrel for basically using aluminum that's a big hit," added Bryant.

With aluminum imports expected to rise, aluminum is more heavily dependent on imports with only 10 percent of aluminum made domestically. The cost of a can will go up at least two cents, and for a local brewhouse like No-Li, that's a lot. But John says he isn't going to let that happen and won't be passing the burden to the customer " being a community brand we are going to absorb it; we are going to eat it. We are going to make a commitment to just roll with it. It's unfortunate but those are things that are beyond our control," said Bryant.