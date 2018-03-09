Waffle House waitress helps man cut his food, gets scholarship - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Waffle House waitress helps man cut his food, gets scholarship

Laura Wolf
LA MARQUE, Texas -

A young Waffle House waitress received a $16,000 scholarship after a photo of her helping an elderly customer went viral.

18-year-old Evoni Williams was working at the Waffle House in La Marque, Texas, Saturday, when a customer asked her to help him cut his food. 

“He was like, 'My hands are not functioning too well.' He needed me to cut his food. And I did," Williams USA Today.

Williams, who is saving for college, said she didn't think twice about helping. While Williams cut the food, Laura Wolf, who was sitting nearby, snapped a photo of her thoughtful gesture and posted it on Facebook

“It was so busy in here, and she actually took the time to stop and hear what he had to say instead of walking past him. That just meant something to me," Wolf told KHOU-TV.

Williams' kindness went viral on social media, and on Thursday, it was returned with a big surprise.

On Thursday, the City of La Marque awarded Williams with her own day, and she also received a $16,000 scholarship donated by Texas Southern University -- a life-changing gift for a girl who still says she did nothing special.

“It’s something I would do any other day," Williams said.

Texas Southern University says they have assigned a counselor to help Williams enroll at the university and start her degree plan. She wants to study business management

    •   