Mom makes kids walk 5 miles to school after being rude to bus driver

Mom makes kids walk 5 miles to school after being rude to bus driverPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
One person dead in North Spokane shooting incident
One person dead in North Spokane shooting incident
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, March 8, a little after 8:30PM, Spokane Police received a call of a gunshot heard near the 800 block of E Hoffman Ave in Northeast Spokane. A vehicle was also reportedly seen driving hastily through the area. A short time later the vehicle described arrived at Holy Family Hospital. A man with a gunshot wound was inside the vehicle, and was discovered to be dead. At this time, Spokane Major Crimes Unit>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, March 8, a little after 8:30PM, Spokane Police received a call of a gunshot heard near the 800 block of E Hoffman Ave in Northeast Spokane. A vehicle was also reportedly seen driving hastily through the area. A short time later the vehicle described arrived at Holy Family Hospital. A man with a gunshot wound was inside the vehicle, and was discovered to be dead. At this time, Spokane Major Crimes Unit>>
2-year-old locks his mom out of iPhone for the next 47 years
2-year-old locks his mom out of iPhone for the next 47 years
SHANGHAI - A Shanghai mom is locked out of her iPhone for the next 47 years after her 2-year-old repeatedly entered the wrong passcode. The South China Morning Post reports that the mom gave her son the phone to watch educational videos online. When she got it back, the phone had a notification, reading: “iPhone is disabled, try again in 25,114,984 minutes.” The lockout time increased each time the toddler entered the incorrect passcode.>>
SHANGHAI - A Shanghai mom is locked out of her iPhone for the next 47 years after her 2-year-old repeatedly entered the wrong passcode. The South China Morning Post reports that the mom gave her son the phone to watch educational videos online. When she got it back, the phone had a notification, reading: “iPhone is disabled, try again in 25,114,984 minutes.” The lockout time increased each time the toddler entered the incorrect passcode.>>
FREE admission to City pools this summer approved by Park Board
FREE admission to City pools this summer approved by Park Board
SPOKANE, Wash. - Swimming for kids and adults at Spokane City pools this summer will be FREE, after the Park Board approved a proposal this week. "Parks and Recreation would like to reduce barriers for the community to access open swim times across all neighborhoods and to increase attendance for open swim, especially at underutilized pools like Liberty, A.M. Cannon and Hillyard," the City said in a press release.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Swimming for kids and adults at Spokane City pools this summer will be FREE, after the Park Board approved a proposal this week. "Parks and Recreation would like to reduce barriers for the community to access open swim times across all neighborhoods and to increase attendance for open swim, especially at underutilized pools like Liberty, A.M. Cannon and Hillyard," the City said in a press release.>>
Plummer-Worley School District teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a child
Plummer-Worley School District teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a child
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A teacher for the Plummer-Worley school district has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child. 35-year-old Jeremy R. Campbell was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on Thursday after an investigation conducted by the Attorney General's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A teacher for the Plummer-Worley school district has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child. 35-year-old Jeremy R. Campbell was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on Thursday after an investigation conducted by the Attorney General's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.>>
Man puts knife to teen's throat near Shadle Park, steals skateboard
Man puts knife to teen's throat near Shadle Park, steals skateboard
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is trying to spread a warning about what happened to her son. What started as his everyday walk home from school quickly became a terrifying armed robbery. The teenage boy wasn't hurt, but his mother wants to find the man who violently robbed her son. Erika says her son's skateboard is his favorite thing in the world. "He's out every day on his board. He doesn't care if it's raining, he doesn't care if it's>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is trying to spread a warning about what happened to her son. What started as his everyday walk home from school quickly became a terrifying armed robbery. The teenage boy wasn't hurt, but his mother wants to find the man who violently robbed her son. Erika says her son's skateboard is his favorite thing in the world. "He's out every day on his board. He doesn't care if it's raining, he doesn't care if it's>>
One year later: Spokane police documents point to possible serial killer in the making
One year later: Spokane police documents point to possible serial killer in the making
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been one year since we broke the story of a possible serial killer in the making in Spokane. Four victims, two are presumed to have been murdered, all have chilling similarities. The loved ones of the victims are determined to get justice no matter how many road blocks they face. "It's so eerie," said Kala Williams' aunt Julie Beauchaine. "They're so close. So, so close." The similarities really are chilling. "The ones I know of>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been one year since we broke the story of a possible serial killer in the making in Spokane. Four victims, two are presumed to have been murdered, all have chilling similarities. The loved ones of the victims are determined to get justice no matter how many road blocks they face. "It's so eerie," said Kala Williams' aunt Julie Beauchaine. "They're so close. So, so close." The similarities really are chilling. "The ones I know of>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Man arrested for trying to sneak into jail with fake ID, gets booked into same facility
Man arrested for trying to sneak into jail with fake ID, gets booked into same facility
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A man was arrested this week after authorities say he tried to get into a Los Angeles County jail facility with a fake ID and several weapons. KTLA reports that the incident occurred Tuesday at the jail system at 450 Bauchet Street in downtown Los Angeles. 28-year-old Greg Baghoomian reportedly entered the lobby of the Inmate Reception Center and quickly flashed a badge in an attempt enter the facility. When>>
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A man was arrested this week after authorities say he tried to get into a Los Angeles County jail facility with a fake ID and several weapons. KTLA reports that the incident occurred Tuesday at the jail system at 450 Bauchet Street in downtown Los Angeles. 28-year-old Greg Baghoomian reportedly entered the lobby of the Inmate Reception Center and quickly flashed a badge in an attempt enter the facility. When>>
Mom makes kids walk 5 miles to school after being rude to bus driver
Mom makes kids walk 5 miles to school after being rude to bus driver
ONTARIO- After her kids were reportedly "rude to the bus driver," a Canadian mother made her two sons walk five miles to school, carrying signs that read "Being bad and rude to our bus driver! Moms makin us walk." According to CBC, the mother published a Facebook post of the punishment Tuesday, writing that she took action after getting a call from her sons' school about their behavior towards the bus driver. "That drew the line for me!>>
ONTARIO- After her kids were reportedly "rude to the bus driver," a Canadian mother made her two sons walk five miles to school, carrying signs that read "Being bad and rude to our bus driver! Moms makin us walk." According to CBC, the mother published a Facebook post of the punishment Tuesday, writing that she took action after getting a call from her sons' school about their behavior towards the bus driver. "That drew the line for me!>>
Waffle House waitress helps man cut his food, gets scholarship
Waffle House waitress helps man cut his food, gets scholarship
LA MARQUE, Texas - A young Waffle House waitress received a $16,000 scholarship after a photo of her helping an elderly customer went viral. 18-year-old Evoni Williams was working at the Waffle House in La Marque, Texas, Saturday, when a customer asked her to help him cut his food. “He was like, 'My hands are not functioning too well.' He needed me to cut his food. And I did," Williams USA Today. Williams, who is saving for college,>>
LA MARQUE, Texas - A young Waffle House waitress received a $16,000 scholarship after a photo of her helping an elderly customer went viral. 18-year-old Evoni Williams was working at the Waffle House in La Marque, Texas, Saturday, when a customer asked her to help him cut his food. “He was like, 'My hands are not functioning too well.' He needed me to cut his food. And I did," Williams USA Today. Williams, who is saving for college,>>
The Latest: 3 hostages killed in California were women
The Latest: 3 hostages killed in California were women
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. - A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where at least three people have been taken hostage. Napa County Fire Capt. Chase Beckman says dispatch received a call Friday morning about an armed man on the grounds. An armored police vehicle, ambulances and several firetrucks could be seen at the scene.>>
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. - A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where at least three people have been taken hostage. Napa County Fire Capt. Chase Beckman says dispatch received a call Friday morning about an armed man on the grounds. An armored police vehicle, ambulances and several firetrucks could be seen at the scene.>>
Napa County Sheriff: Gunman and three hostages found dead after hours long standoff
Napa County Sheriff: Gunman and three hostages found dead after hours long standoff
YOUNTVILLE, Calif.- The Napa County Sheriff's Office confirms that a gunman and three hostages have been found dead after a shooting and standoff at a veterans home in California.>>
YOUNTVILLE, Calif.- The Napa County Sheriff's Office confirms that a gunman and three hostages have been found dead after a shooting and standoff at a veterans home in California.>>
Local businesses bracing for tariff impact
Local businesses bracing for tariff impact
Spokane, Wash. After work or a long day, there's nothing better than cracking a cold one. At No-Li Brewhouse which opened its doors in 2012, employ's over 60 local workers at the Pub and Brewhouse. Since its opening six years ago it's become a Spokane staple "No-Li Brewhouse is a local community brand so with these tariffs there's probably going to be a lot of sides effects," said John Bryant owner of No-Li Brewhouse. As a small local business No-Li brew their beer>>
Spokane, Wash. After work or a long day, there's nothing better than cracking a cold one. At No-Li Brewhouse which opened its doors in 2012, employ's over 60 local workers at the Pub and Brewhouse. Since its opening six years ago it's become a Spokane staple "No-Li Brewhouse is a local community brand so with these tariffs there's probably going to be a lot of sides effects," said John Bryant owner of No-Li Brewhouse. As a small local business No-Li brew their beer>>
19-year-old raises money to buy Spokane’s Ronald McDonald House new TV’s
19-year-old raises money to buy Spokane’s Ronald McDonald House new TV’s
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ceci Bergquist has had a high school basketball career to remember. The 19-year-old senior led Saint George’s in points in the 2017-18 season and helped the Dragons secure third-place at this year's State B tournament. But Bergquist is more than a fan favorite, and it's her leadership off the court that's worth a highlight reel of its own. Bergquist spends her spare time volunteering at Spokane’s Ronald McDonald House.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ceci Bergquist has had a high school basketball career to remember. The 19-year-old senior led Saint George’s in points in the 2017-18 season and helped the Dragons secure third-place at this year's State B tournament. But Bergquist is more than a fan favorite, and it's her leadership off the court that's worth a highlight reel of its own. Bergquist spends her spare time volunteering at Spokane’s Ronald McDonald House.>>
N. Idaho middle school teacher busted for child porn
N. Idaho middle school teacher busted for child porn
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - An eighth grade teacher is sitting in a jail cell, facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child and a count of distribution. Jeremy Campbell was arrested Thursday morning at his Coeur d’Alene home that sits about 100 feet away from Boarh Elementary. Investigators say Campbell was caught with images and videos that depict child porn. Campbell faced a judge for the first time Friday. Campbell is a teacher at>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - An eighth grade teacher is sitting in a jail cell, facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child and a count of distribution. Jeremy Campbell was arrested Thursday morning at his Coeur d’Alene home that sits about 100 feet away from Boarh Elementary. Investigators say Campbell was caught with images and videos that depict child porn. Campbell faced a judge for the first time Friday. Campbell is a teacher at>>
Social media-free phone gives concerned parents an alternative to smart phones
Social media-free phone gives concerned parents an alternative to smart phonesAll across the nation, parents struggle to answer this question: what age is too young for a phone? The fact of the matter is, it's not the actual phone that's the problem. Instead, it's access to internet and social media that's the issue. A start-up company in Brooklyn by the name of Light has come up with a solution for parents. Introducing the Light Phone 2: a call-and-text-only phone. It's an alternative to the dated-looking flip phones with t...>>All across the nation, parents struggle to answer this question: what age is too young for a phone? The fact of the matter is, it's not the actual phone that's the problem. Instead, it's access to internet and social media that's the issue. A start-up company in Brooklyn by the name of Light has come up with a solution for parents. Introducing the Light Phone 2: a call-and-text-only phone. It's an alternative to the dated-looking flip phones with t...>>
Seattle police issue $1,025 ticket to homeless man
Seattle police issue $1,025 ticket to homeless man
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police have issued a costly ticket to a person living in a tent near Green Lake. The SeattlePI reports that officers on Monday night gave a $1,025 littering ticket to the man. Community organizer Matthew Lang said the man and several other people had arrived at the site the day before with help from Lang and two neighborhood action councils. Lang said he spoke with the man who said police pointed to the man's tent and other belongi...>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police have issued a costly ticket to a person living in a tent near Green Lake. The SeattlePI reports that officers on Monday night gave a $1,025 littering ticket to the man. Community organizer Matthew Lang said the man and several other people had arrived at the site the day before with help from Lang and two neighborhood action councils. Lang said he spoke with the man who said police pointed to the man's tent and other belongi...>>