Man arrested for trying to sneak into jail with fake ID, gets booked into same facility

Weapons allegedly found on Greg Baghoomian are seen in an image provided by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

A man was arrested this week after authorities say he tried to get into a Los Angeles County jail facility with a fake ID and several weapons.

KTLA reports that the incident occurred Tuesday at the jail system at 450 Bauchet Street in downtown Los Angeles.

28-year-old Greg Baghoomian reportedly entered the lobby of the Inmate Reception Center and quickly flashed a badge in an attempt enter the facility. When deputies stopped him to check his credentials, Baghoomian ran out of the building, heading toward the L.A. County Men’s Central Jail facility across the street.

Deputies tell KTLA that they notified officials at the Men’s Central Jail and they detained Baghoomian.

Baghoomian, who authorities say had a large fixed blade knife, two Taser devices, gloves and a false FBI credential, was arrested on suspicion of bringing a deadly weapon inside a jail facility and impersonating a peace officer.

Baghoomian was booked at the Inmate Reception Center, which is the same place tried to sneak into.