Report: Toys 'R' Us likely going out of business

Toys 'R' Us may be ready to liquidate stores.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the toy retailer is preparing to abandon restructuring efforts and liquidate all of its stores.

The newspaper also reported that Toys 'R' Us executives are scheduled to appear in bankruptcy court on Monday. The toy store giant filed chapter 11 protection back in September of 2017. The Wall Street Journal reported the company wanted to "reorganize" its roughly $5 billion debt load, following a weak holiday season.

In January, Toys 'R' Us made the announcement 182 of its stores were closing, including several Babies 'R' Us locations.

While reports of a possible closure loom, CNBC reports that this is a very "fluid" situation.