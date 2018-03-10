Report: Toys 'R' Us likely going out of business

Report: Toys 'R' Us likely going out of businessPosted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, March 8, a little after 8:30PM, Spokane Police received a call of a gunshot heard near the 800 block of E Hoffman Ave in Northeast Spokane. A vehicle was also reportedly seen driving hastily through the area. A short time later the vehicle described arrived at Holy Family Hospital. A man with a gunshot wound was inside the vehicle, and was discovered to be dead. At this time, Spokane Major Crimes Unit>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, March 8, a little after 8:30PM, Spokane Police received a call of a gunshot heard near the 800 block of E Hoffman Ave in Northeast Spokane. A vehicle was also reportedly seen driving hastily through the area. A short time later the vehicle described arrived at Holy Family Hospital. A man with a gunshot wound was inside the vehicle, and was discovered to be dead. At this time, Spokane Major Crimes Unit>>
SHANGHAI - A Shanghai mom is locked out of her iPhone for the next 47 years after her 2-year-old repeatedly entered the wrong passcode. The South China Morning Post reports that the mom gave her son the phone to watch educational videos online. When she got it back, the phone had a notification, reading: “iPhone is disabled, try again in 25,114,984 minutes.” The lockout time increased each time the toddler entered the incorrect passcode.>>
SHANGHAI - A Shanghai mom is locked out of her iPhone for the next 47 years after her 2-year-old repeatedly entered the wrong passcode. The South China Morning Post reports that the mom gave her son the phone to watch educational videos online. When she got it back, the phone had a notification, reading: “iPhone is disabled, try again in 25,114,984 minutes.” The lockout time increased each time the toddler entered the incorrect passcode.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Swimming for kids and adults at Spokane City pools this summer will be FREE, after the Park Board approved a proposal this week. "Parks and Recreation would like to reduce barriers for the community to access open swim times across all neighborhoods and to increase attendance for open swim, especially at underutilized pools like Liberty, A.M. Cannon and Hillyard," the City said in a press release.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Swimming for kids and adults at Spokane City pools this summer will be FREE, after the Park Board approved a proposal this week. "Parks and Recreation would like to reduce barriers for the community to access open swim times across all neighborhoods and to increase attendance for open swim, especially at underutilized pools like Liberty, A.M. Cannon and Hillyard," the City said in a press release.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A teacher for the Plummer-Worley school district has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child. 35-year-old Jeremy R. Campbell was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on Thursday after an investigation conducted by the Attorney General's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A teacher for the Plummer-Worley school district has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child. 35-year-old Jeremy R. Campbell was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on Thursday after an investigation conducted by the Attorney General's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is trying to spread a warning about what happened to her son. What started as his everyday walk home from school quickly became a terrifying armed robbery. The teenage boy wasn't hurt, but his mother wants to find the man who violently robbed her son. Erika says her son's skateboard is his favorite thing in the world. "He's out every day on his board. He doesn't care if it's raining, he doesn't care if it's>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is trying to spread a warning about what happened to her son. What started as his everyday walk home from school quickly became a terrifying armed robbery. The teenage boy wasn't hurt, but his mother wants to find the man who violently robbed her son. Erika says her son's skateboard is his favorite thing in the world. "He's out every day on his board. He doesn't care if it's raining, he doesn't care if it's>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been one year since we broke the story of a possible serial killer in the making in Spokane. Four victims, two are presumed to have been murdered, all have chilling similarities. The loved ones of the victims are determined to get justice no matter how many road blocks they face. "It's so eerie," said Kala Williams' aunt Julie Beauchaine. "They're so close. So, so close." The similarities really are chilling. "The ones I know of>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been one year since we broke the story of a possible serial killer in the making in Spokane. Four victims, two are presumed to have been murdered, all have chilling similarities. The loved ones of the victims are determined to get justice no matter how many road blocks they face. "It's so eerie," said Kala Williams' aunt Julie Beauchaine. "They're so close. So, so close." The similarities really are chilling. "The ones I know of>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A family who's only been in Spokane for six months just became the latest victims of a crime. Last week, Nancy Gomez, along with her husband and 4 kids, had to make a sudden trip to California for a family emergency. They packed up their SUV the night before and took off early the next morning. A couple days later they got a call from their landlord, asking if they had left their back door open. Thieves had kicked it in,>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A family who's only been in Spokane for six months just became the latest victims of a crime. Last week, Nancy Gomez, along with her husband and 4 kids, had to make a sudden trip to California for a family emergency. They packed up their SUV the night before and took off early the next morning. A couple days later they got a call from their landlord, asking if they had left their back door open. Thieves had kicked it in,>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - At least one person taken to the hospital following a high speed crash in Spokane Valley Friday evening. amazing no one has any serious injuries. Sheriff’s Deputies tell me tried to stop a car at Trent and progress for fake tabs When they contacted the driver gave them false information but learned that he had a felony Department corrections warrant. The man then took off and Deputies initiated pursuit which>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - At least one person taken to the hospital following a high speed crash in Spokane Valley Friday evening. amazing no one has any serious injuries. Sheriff’s Deputies tell me tried to stop a car at Trent and progress for fake tabs When they contacted the driver gave them false information but learned that he had a felony Department corrections warrant. The man then took off and Deputies initiated pursuit which>>
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. - Pathway Home in Yountville, California has identified the three hostages killed by a gunman in an hours-long standoff Friday. "It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the deaths of three members of The Pathway Home family – Christine Loeber, our Executive Director; Dr. Jen Golick, our therapist; and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales, a psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare>>
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. - Pathway Home in Yountville, California has identified the three hostages killed by a gunman in an hours-long standoff Friday. "It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the deaths of three members of The Pathway Home family – Christine Loeber, our Executive Director; Dr. Jen Golick, our therapist; and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales, a psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare>>
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. - When an Uber driver in Wilmington, NC picked up two heavily intoxicated college girls in January, he only dropped one of them off at their destination. The Wilmington Star News reports that 72-year-old Gerald William Smelson brought the other girl back to his home for sex, then secretly filmed the encounter. He was arrested on March 2 and charged with secret peeping. Officials allege Smelson picked up>>
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. - When an Uber driver in Wilmington, NC picked up two heavily intoxicated college girls in January, he only dropped one of them off at their destination. The Wilmington Star News reports that 72-year-old Gerald William Smelson brought the other girl back to his home for sex, then secretly filmed the encounter. He was arrested on March 2 and charged with secret peeping. Officials allege Smelson picked up>>
Toys 'R' Us may be ready to liquidate stores. The Wall Street Journal reported that the toy retailer is preparing to abandon restructuring efforts and liquidate all of its stores. The newspaper also reported that Toys 'R' Us executives are scheduled to appear in bankruptcy court on Monday. The toy store giant filed chapter 11 protection back in September of 2017. The Wall Street Journal reported the company wanted to "reorganize" its roughly $5 billion debt load,...>>
Toys 'R' Us may be ready to liquidate stores. The Wall Street Journal reported that the toy retailer is preparing to abandon restructuring efforts and liquidate all of its stores. The newspaper also reported that Toys 'R' Us executives are scheduled to appear in bankruptcy court on Monday. The toy store giant filed chapter 11 protection back in September of 2017. The Wall Street Journal reported the company wanted to "reorganize" its roughly $5 billion debt load,...>>
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A man was arrested this week after authorities say he tried to get into a Los Angeles County jail facility with a fake ID and several weapons. KTLA reports that the incident occurred Tuesday at the jail system at 450 Bauchet Street in downtown Los Angeles. 28-year-old Greg Baghoomian reportedly entered the lobby of the Inmate Reception Center and quickly flashed a badge in an attempt enter the facility. When>>
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A man was arrested this week after authorities say he tried to get into a Los Angeles County jail facility with a fake ID and several weapons. KTLA reports that the incident occurred Tuesday at the jail system at 450 Bauchet Street in downtown Los Angeles. 28-year-old Greg Baghoomian reportedly entered the lobby of the Inmate Reception Center and quickly flashed a badge in an attempt enter the facility. When>>
ONTARIO- After her kids were reportedly "rude to the bus driver," a Canadian mother made her two sons walk five miles to school, carrying signs that read "Being bad and rude to our bus driver! Moms makin us walk." According to CBC, the mother published a Facebook post of the punishment Tuesday, writing that she took action after getting a call from her sons' school about their behavior towards the bus driver. "That drew the line for me!>>
ONTARIO- After her kids were reportedly "rude to the bus driver," a Canadian mother made her two sons walk five miles to school, carrying signs that read "Being bad and rude to our bus driver! Moms makin us walk." According to CBC, the mother published a Facebook post of the punishment Tuesday, writing that she took action after getting a call from her sons' school about their behavior towards the bus driver. "That drew the line for me!>>
LA MARQUE, Texas - A young Waffle House waitress received a $16,000 scholarship after a photo of her helping an elderly customer went viral. 18-year-old Evoni Williams was working at the Waffle House in La Marque, Texas, Saturday, when a customer asked her to help him cut his food. “He was like, 'My hands are not functioning too well.' He needed me to cut his food. And I did," Williams USA Today. Williams, who is saving for college,>>
LA MARQUE, Texas - A young Waffle House waitress received a $16,000 scholarship after a photo of her helping an elderly customer went viral. 18-year-old Evoni Williams was working at the Waffle House in La Marque, Texas, Saturday, when a customer asked her to help him cut his food. “He was like, 'My hands are not functioning too well.' He needed me to cut his food. And I did," Williams USA Today. Williams, who is saving for college,>>
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. - A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where at least three people have been taken hostage. Napa County Fire Capt. Chase Beckman says dispatch received a call Friday morning about an armed man on the grounds. An armored police vehicle, ambulances and several firetrucks could be seen at the scene.>>
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. - A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where at least three people have been taken hostage. Napa County Fire Capt. Chase Beckman says dispatch received a call Friday morning about an armed man on the grounds. An armored police vehicle, ambulances and several firetrucks could be seen at the scene.>>
YOUNTVILLE, Calif.- The Napa County Sheriff's Office confirms that a gunman and three hostages have been found dead after a shooting and standoff at a veterans home in California.>>
YOUNTVILLE, Calif.- The Napa County Sheriff's Office confirms that a gunman and three hostages have been found dead after a shooting and standoff at a veterans home in California.>>