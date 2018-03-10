Suspect, hostages killed in California veterans' home standoff i - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Suspect, hostages killed in California veterans' home standoff identified

Jennifer Golick, courtesy Linkedin Jennifer Golick, courtesy Linkedin
Christine Loeber Christine Loeber
Jennifer Gonzales Jennifer Gonzales
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. -

Pathway Home in Yountville, California has identified the three hostages killed by a gunman in an hours-long standoff Friday. The home released the following statement:

"It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the deaths of three members of The Pathway Home family – Christine Loeber, our Executive Director; Dr. Jen Golick, our therapist; and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales, a psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.

These Brave Women were accomplished professionals who dedicated their careers to serving our nation’s veterans, working closely with those in the greatest need of attention after deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan.

All of us at The Pathway Home are devastated by today’s events.  We stand with the families, friends, and colleagues who share in this terrible loss."

Authorities said earlier Friday evening that they hadn't had contact with the gunman for nearly eight hours since he slipped into an employee going-away party at the largest veterans home in the United States.

The suspect, who is also deceased, is 36-year-old Albert Wong from Sacramento. Wong is formerly from the Pathway Home Program at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville. 

    •   