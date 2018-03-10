Police: Uber driver had sex with drunken passenger - and filmed it

When an Uber driver in Wilmington, NC picked up two heavily intoxicated college girls in January, he only dropped one of them off at their destination.

The Wilmington Star News reports that 72-year-old Gerald William Smelson brought the other girl back to his home for sex, then secretly filmed the encounter.

He was arrested on March 2 and charged with secret peeping.

Officials allege Smelson picked up the two 19-year-old women on Jan. 7, and when he arrived at their home, only one of the women got out of the car.

The newspaper reports that the other woman allegedly fell to the ground, and when Smelson picked her back up, he placed her back in the car and drove off.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Smelson later turned the video over to law enforcement.

“The reason he’s charged with secret peeping is because he video-ed it all and turned it over to us,” a spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office told the newspaper. “That’s a charge we can charge without a victim.”

The morning after the alleged encounter, Smelson took the woman home and she went to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Hospital employees contacted the sheriff’s office, which then began an investigation.

Smelson has a court appearance scheduled for March 22, according to court records obtained by the newspaper.