Driver arrested after high speed crash in Spokane Valley

At least one person taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a high speed crash in Spokane Valley Friday evening.

Sheriff’s Deputies tell KHQ that they tried to stop a car at Trent and Progress for fake tabs. When they contacted the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Trevor Roybal, he gave them false information. Deputies then learned that he had a felony Department of Corrections warrant.

Roybal took off and deputies initiated pursuit, which ended with the high speed crash at Argonne and Trent. Roybal is in custody for attempting to elude, resisting arrest, giving false information, and assault on an officer for biting him.

Witnesses KHQ spoke with says the driver that caused the crash was driving with no lights on before hitting two cars at the intersection.

Intersection was closed off for a portion of Friday evening, but has since reopened.