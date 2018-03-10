Spokane family's home burglarized during family emergency - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane family's home burglarized during family emergency

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A family who's only been in Spokane for six months just became the latest victims of a crime.

Last week, Nancy Gomez, along with her husband and 4 kids, had to make a sudden trip to California for a family emergency. They packed up their SUV the night before and took off early the next morning.

A couple days later they got a call from their landlord, asking if they had left their back door open. Thieves had kicked it in, getting away with tools Nancy's husband needs for his job, the family's laptop they used for school work, and all of it just a couple days before her son's birthday.

"I was literally crying," Nancy said. "It's emotional."    

Nancy called police and reported the theft. Luckily, she also wrote down the serial numbers of the laptop and some of the tools that were stolen.    

As for the thieves, tonight Nancy has a message for them:

"If they have kids, just pray to God that this never happened to them. If they do have a heart, at least return my kid's backpacks; that's all I'm asking."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A very special day for one Ferris High School graduate

    A very special day for one Ferris High School graduate

    Sunday, June 10 2018 10:28 PM EDT2018-06-11 02:28:44 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. Meet 21-year-old Blake Hagen and his parents Lisa and Brett they have been with Blake through thick and thin. Growing up Blake was diagnosed with down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and microcephalin. Which is a condition that is present at birth in which the baby's head is much smaller than average for an infant of that age and gender. Those conditions never stopped Blake from living his life he loves sports and even had the chance to participate with...

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. Meet 21-year-old Blake Hagen and his parents Lisa and Brett they have been with Blake through thick and thin. Growing up Blake was diagnosed with down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and microcephalin. Which is a condition that is present at birth in which the baby's head is much smaller than average for an infant of that age and gender. Those conditions never stopped Blake from living his life he loves sports and even had the chance to participate with...

    >>

  • Memphis Police: Woman drove 2 children in pet kennels in Tennessee

    Memphis Police: Woman drove 2 children in pet kennels in Tennessee

    Sunday, June 10 2018 7:17 PM EDT2018-06-10 23:17:46 GMT

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police in Tennessee say a woman has been charged with transporting two young children in pet kennels inside her vehicle.    News outlets report 62-year-old Leimome Cheeks was charged with two counts of child endangerment. According to a Memphis police affidavit, Cheeks says there was no room inside her vehicle Saturday, so she told the children ages 7 and 8 to get inside the kennels.   

    >>

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police in Tennessee say a woman has been charged with transporting two young children in pet kennels inside her vehicle.    News outlets report 62-year-old Leimome Cheeks was charged with two counts of child endangerment. According to a Memphis police affidavit, Cheeks says there was no room inside her vehicle Saturday, so she told the children ages 7 and 8 to get inside the kennels.   

    >>

  • IHOP flips the "P" to a "b" and becomes IHOb

    IHOP flips the "P" to a "b" and becomes IHOb

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-06-11 12:41:13 GMT

    GLENDALE, Calif. - Hotcakes just aren't selling like hotcakes anymore, I guess.  IHOP, The International House of Pancakes, announced earlier this month that they would be replacing the "P" with a "B"

    >>

    GLENDALE, Calif. - Hotcakes just aren't selling like hotcakes anymore, I guess.  IHOP, The International House of Pancakes, announced earlier this month that they would be replacing the "P" with a "B". The internet speculated what the "B" would stand for, with most assuming the restaurant would remain within the breakfast realm.  Most assumed it would end up being "Breakfast" or "Bacon"

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Florida officer shot while responding to domestic call; Suspect barricaded with children as hostages

    Florida officer shot while responding to domestic call; Suspect barricaded with children as hostages

    Monday, June 11 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-06-11 13:10:18 GMT

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend wounded a police officer and barricaded himself inside an apartment with four young children.  Orlando Police Chief John Mina says the woman left the apartment late Sunday and alerted officers to the assault. They went to the apartment near the Universal Orlando theme park. 

    >>

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend wounded a police officer and barricaded himself inside an apartment with four young children.  Orlando Police Chief John Mina says the woman left the apartment late Sunday and alerted officers to the assault. They went to the apartment near the Universal Orlando theme park. 

    >>

  • IHOP flips the "P" to a "b" and becomes IHOb

    IHOP flips the "P" to a "b" and becomes IHOb

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-06-11 12:41:13 GMT

    GLENDALE, Calif. - Hotcakes just aren't selling like hotcakes anymore, I guess.  IHOP, The International House of Pancakes, announced earlier this month that they would be replacing the "P" with a "B"

    >>

    GLENDALE, Calif. - Hotcakes just aren't selling like hotcakes anymore, I guess.  IHOP, The International House of Pancakes, announced earlier this month that they would be replacing the "P" with a "B". The internet speculated what the "B" would stand for, with most assuming the restaurant would remain within the breakfast realm.  Most assumed it would end up being "Breakfast" or "Bacon"

    >>

  • Kootenai County deputies search for missing man

    Kootenai County deputies search for missing man

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-06-11 12:21:23 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho-The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 86-year-old Lyle O. Anderson from Hayden who is missing. Deputies say his family has not seen or heard from since last Monday, June 4, 2018. Deputies say although no family members have seen or spoken to Anderson since then, information indicates the possibility that he went missing on Thursday, June 7th.  

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho-The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 86-year-old Lyle O. Anderson from Hayden who is missing. Deputies say his family has not seen or heard from since last Monday, June 4, 2018. Deputies say although no family members have seen or spoken to Anderson since then, information indicates the possibility that he went missing on Thursday, June 7th.  

    >>
    •   