Spokane family's home burglarized during family emergency

A family who's only been in Spokane for six months just became the latest victims of a crime.

Last week, Nancy Gomez, along with her husband and 4 kids, had to make a sudden trip to California for a family emergency. They packed up their SUV the night before and took off early the next morning.

A couple days later they got a call from their landlord, asking if they had left their back door open. Thieves had kicked it in, getting away with tools Nancy's husband needs for his job, the family's laptop they used for school work, and all of it just a couple days before her son's birthday.

"I was literally crying," Nancy said. "It's emotional."

Nancy called police and reported the theft. Luckily, she also wrote down the serial numbers of the laptop and some of the tools that were stolen.

As for the thieves, tonight Nancy has a message for them:

"If they have kids, just pray to God that this never happened to them. If they do have a heart, at least return my kid's backpacks; that's all I'm asking."