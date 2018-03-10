Spokane family's home burglarized during family emergency

Spokane family's home burglarized during family emergencyPosted: Updated:
A very special day for one Ferris High School graduate
Spokane, Wash. Meet 21-year-old Blake Hagen and his parents Lisa and Brett they have been with Blake through thick and thin. Growing up Blake was diagnosed with down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and microcephalin. Which is a condition that is present at birth in which the baby's head is much smaller than average for an infant of that age and gender. Those conditions never stopped Blake from living his life he loves sports and even had the chance to participate with...
Memphis Police: Woman drove 2 children in pet kennels in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police in Tennessee say a woman has been charged with transporting two young children in pet kennels inside her vehicle. News outlets report 62-year-old Leimome Cheeks was charged with two counts of child endangerment. According to a Memphis police affidavit, Cheeks says there was no room inside her vehicle Saturday, so she told the children ages 7 and 8 to get inside the kennels.
IHOP flips the "P" to a "b" and becomes IHOb
GLENDALE, Calif. - Hotcakes just aren't selling like hotcakes anymore, I guess. IHOP, The International House of Pancakes, announced earlier this month that they would be replacing the "P" with a "B"
Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted.
Kootenai County deputies search for missing man
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho-The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 86-year-old Lyle O. Anderson from Hayden who is missing. Deputies say his family has not seen or heard from since last Monday, June 4, 2018. Deputies say although no family members have seen or spoken to Anderson since then, information indicates the possibility that he went missing on Thursday, June 7th.
3 hurt in separate wildlife attacks in Yellowstone Park
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - Three people have been hurt by wildlife at Yellowstone National Park in four days. The Daily Chronicle in Bozeman, Montana, reports two women were attacked by elk on June 3 and June 5 in the Mammoth community in the northwestern part of the park. On June 6, a bison gored a woman in the Lower Geyser Basin, 43 miles (68 kilometers) south of Mammoth. All were taken to hospitals. Details of their injuries weren't known.
Florida officer shot while responding to domestic call; Suspect barricaded with children as hostages
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend wounded a police officer and barricaded himself inside an apartment with four young children. Orlando Police Chief John Mina says the woman left the apartment late Sunday and alerted officers to the assault. They went to the apartment near the Universal Orlando theme park.
GLENDALE, Calif. - Hotcakes just aren't selling like hotcakes anymore, I guess. IHOP, The International House of Pancakes, announced earlier this month that they would be replacing the "P" with a "B">>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho-The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 86-year-old Lyle O. Anderson from Hayden who is missing. Deputies say his family has not seen or heard from since last Monday, June 4, 2018. Deputies say although no family members have seen or spoken to Anderson since then, information indicates the possibility that he went missing on Thursday, June 7th.
Spokane, Wash. Meet 21-year-old Blake Hagen and his parents Lisa and Brett they have been with Blake through thick and thin. Growing up Blake was diagnosed with down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and microcephalin. Which is a condition that is present at birth in which the baby's head is much smaller than average for an infant of that age and gender. Those conditions never stopped Blake from living his life he loves sports and even had the chance to participate with...
High Drive construction begins Monday
Spokane, Wash. A new sewer line project will be starting tomorrow on the South Hill. The 2.4 million dollar project will include a new 30" combined sewer in High Drive. An 8-foot wide, paved pedestrian pathway will be added to the west side of the street. And the Underutilized on-street parking lanes will be removed on both sides of the road. Construction is starting tomorrow morning and is expected to be completed later this fall.
KHQ Weather Authority: A fairly quiet week ahead with mild temperatures
KHQ.COM - After a busy and blustery weekend, winds stay on the brisk side Monday with gusts between 10-25mph. The good news is, after several rounds of showers Sunday evening, Monday will be much drier. The best chance at an isolated shower will be into the mountains. We warm back up into the 70's starting Tuesday with just an isolated shower possible on Thursday. All in all, a fairly quiet week with mild temperatures.
Gas prices remain steady with average of $3.01 per gallon
CAMARILLO, Calif. - The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. has remained relatively steady for the past three weeks with a national average of $3.01 per gallon Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that a drop in crude prices has not been seen at the pump. Lundberg says that station operators kept the difference between wholesale and retail prices to make up for tight margins.
WATCH: Michigan firefighters rescue bear from tree
DENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A northern Michigan fire department received an unusual call for help Sunday morning. They're used to helping retrieve cats from trees, but this animal was a bit larger.>>
Border Patrol agents in Texas find six people stuffed inside cabinets
LAREDO, Texas - Six people were rescued in Texas after Border Patrol agents discovered they were being smuggled in cabinets. Border Patrol agents stopped the truck transporting the cabinets on June 4th at a checkpoint in Laredo. The cabinets were closed tightly with ratchet straps, and could only be opened from the outside.
Memphis Police: Woman drove 2 children in pet kennels in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police in Tennessee say a woman has been charged with transporting two young children in pet kennels inside her vehicle. News outlets report 62-year-old Leimome Cheeks was charged with two counts of child endangerment. According to a Memphis police affidavit, Cheeks says there was no room inside her vehicle Saturday, so she told the children ages 7 and 8 to get inside the kennels.
