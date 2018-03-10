Hippo roaming loose for months in southern Mexico - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Hippo roaming loose for months in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY -

Authorities say they're worried about a hippopotamus that is roaming loose in a swampy area of southern Mexico.
  
Nobody knows where the animal came from, but hippos are not native to the country. The hippo appears to have been living in a pair of ponds near Las Chopas, in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.
  
Mexico's office for environmental protection said Thursday that experts are looking for the best way to trap and move the three-year-old, 1,320-pound (600 kilogram) mammal. It also said hippos can be aggressive, posing a potential danger to the public and native species.
  
The hippo was first spotted by local media near a garbage dump in January. Residents of the town have come to love the animal so much they have nicknamed it "Tyson."

    YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) - A psychologist who was killed by a former patient at a veterans treatment facility in California was seven months pregnant.    Twenty-nine-year-old Jennifer Gonzales, a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, is being remembered by friends for her commitment to both her family and her job.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's time to spring forward. Set your clock forward Saturday night for an extra hour of daylight. It's a longtime tradition, but some Washington legislators believe it is an outdated one. Republican Senator Jim Honeyford introduced a bill this year to abolish daylight saving time because some research indicates health problems and a rise in traffic accidents following the time change.

    UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York have arrested a teenage mom after her nine-month-old baby was found crawling in a busy roadway.    Utica Police Department Lt. Bryan Coromato tells the Observer-Dispatch on Saturday officers saw a video on Facebook of the infant alone in the street Friday night. 

    DOVER, Idaho - Idaho State Police are investigating after a crash on Highway 2 in Bonner County Saturday night. Investigators say the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. just outside of Dover. 38-year-old Jeff L. Chapman of Sandpoint was headed westbound in a 2015 Lexus 250 when he went off the road on the north shoulder.

    MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say a 9-year-old girl is dead after she was accidentally shot by her brother.    The girl was shot inside a home on Milwaukee's north side on Saturday. Police say the brother is a minor and was taken to Milwaukee County Children's Court Center.

    NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) - Tucked into a busy market in Kenya's capital is arguably the country's last record store.    "Real Vinyl Guru" has been open for 28 years and now enjoys the growing interest of music lovers who want to look beyond sleek digital offerings and return to the pleasure of browsing for a classic African vinyl find.

