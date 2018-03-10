Some Washington legislators push to end Daylight Saving Time - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Some Washington legislators push to end Daylight Saving Time

SPOKANE, Wash. -

It's time to spring forward. Set your clock forward Saturday night for an extra hour of daylight.

It's a longtime tradition, but some Washington legislators believe it is an outdated one.

Republican Senator Jim Honeyford introduced a bill this year to abolish daylight saving time because some research indicates health problems and a rise in traffic accidents following the time change. The bill would have kept Washington on Pacific Standard Time all year-round. The bill died on Thursday when the Legislature adjourned. 

A recent PEMCO Insurance poll shows 66 percent of residents in Washington and Oregon would vote for an initiative to stay on the same time all year. They were more likely to say they'd rather stay on standard time. 

The tradition of changing clocks dates back to World War I. It disappeared for several years, and the first implementation of daylight saving time is traced back to the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

Daylight Saving Time was once touted as an energy saving measure, but a study by the U.S. Department of Energy showed that the time switch only reduced energy by roughly .03 percent over a year. Productivity takes a hit after the switch, too. A 2014 article in the New York Times shows evidence that productivity decreases the Monday after the change.

Rep Joe Schmick of Colfax also introduced legislation two years ago to permanently adopt daylight saving time. He told the Spokesman-Review, " “We need to have a conversation about whether that’s still necessary. There’s quite a bit of research that shows the more daylight you’re exposed to, the better health you’ll have.”

Arizona and Hawaii don't participate in Daylight Saving Time, and Florida recently passed the "Sunshine Protection Act" to stop clock changes.

What do you think? Is Daylight Saving Time still necessary?

    •   