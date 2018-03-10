Army vet gunned down women who devoted lives to veterans

Army vet gunned down women who devoted lives to veteransPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Psychologist killed in vets home was pregnant, attended Gonzaga
Psychologist killed in vets home was pregnant, attended Gonzaga
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) - A psychologist who was killed by a former patient at a veterans treatment facility in California was seven months pregnant. Twenty-nine-year-old Jennifer Gonzales, a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, is being remembered by friends for her commitment to both her family and her job.>>
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) - A psychologist who was killed by a former patient at a veterans treatment facility in California was seven months pregnant. Twenty-nine-year-old Jennifer Gonzales, a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, is being remembered by friends for her commitment to both her family and her job.>>
Some Washington legislators push to end Daylight Saving Time
Some Washington legislators push to end Daylight Saving Time
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's time to spring forward. Set your clock forward Saturday night for an extra hour of daylight. It's a longtime tradition, but some Washington legislators believe it is an outdated one. Republican Senator Jim Honeyford introduced a bill this year to abolish daylight saving time because some research indicates health problems and a rise in traffic accidents following the time change.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's time to spring forward. Set your clock forward Saturday night for an extra hour of daylight. It's a longtime tradition, but some Washington legislators believe it is an outdated one. Republican Senator Jim Honeyford introduced a bill this year to abolish daylight saving time because some research indicates health problems and a rise in traffic accidents following the time change.>>
Police arrest teen mom after 9-month-old baby found in road
Police arrest teen mom after 9-month-old baby found in road
UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York have arrested a teenage mom after her nine-month-old baby was found crawling in a busy roadway. Utica Police Department Lt. Bryan Coromato tells the Observer-Dispatch on Saturday officers saw a video on Facebook of the infant alone in the street Friday night.>>
UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York have arrested a teenage mom after her nine-month-old baby was found crawling in a busy roadway. Utica Police Department Lt. Bryan Coromato tells the Observer-Dispatch on Saturday officers saw a video on Facebook of the infant alone in the street Friday night.>>
Arrest made in Kennewick following Spokane shooting death
Arrest made in Kennewick following Spokane shooting death
Update: Kennewick Police report Saturday that one person has been arrested and another person detained in connection to the shooting in Northeast Spokane Thursday that left one person dead.>>
Update: Kennewick Police report Saturday that one person has been arrested and another person detained in connection to the shooting in Northeast Spokane Thursday that left one person dead.>>
Police: Uber driver had sex with drunken passenger - and filmed it
Police: Uber driver had sex with drunken passenger - and filmed it
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. - When an Uber driver in Wilmington, NC picked up two heavily intoxicated college girls in January, he only dropped one of them off at their destination. The Wilmington Star News reports that 72-year-old Gerald William Smelson brought the other girl back to his home for sex, then secretly filmed the encounter. He was arrested on March 2 and charged with secret peeping. Officials allege Smelson picked up>>
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. - When an Uber driver in Wilmington, NC picked up two heavily intoxicated college girls in January, he only dropped one of them off at their destination. The Wilmington Star News reports that 72-year-old Gerald William Smelson brought the other girl back to his home for sex, then secretly filmed the encounter. He was arrested on March 2 and charged with secret peeping. Officials allege Smelson picked up>>
Police: Girl, 10, mistakenly pins mom under car, killing her
Police: Girl, 10, mistakenly pins mom under car, killing her
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a 10-year-old girl accidentally ran over her mom and killed her as they attempted to dislodge their car from a snowbank in western New York. The Buffalo News reports Saturday that Thursday's tragic accident occurred in the town of Tonawanda, near Niagara Falls.>>
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a 10-year-old girl accidentally ran over her mom and killed her as they attempted to dislodge their car from a snowbank in western New York. The Buffalo News reports Saturday that Thursday's tragic accident occurred in the town of Tonawanda, near Niagara Falls.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
‘Fake news’ smear takes hold among politicians at all levels
‘Fake news’ smear takes hold among politicians at all levels
An Idaho state lawmaker urges her constituents to submit entries for her “fake news awards.” The Kentucky governor tweets #FAKENEWS to dismiss questions about his purchase of a home from a supporter. An aide to the Texas land commissioner uses the phrase to downplay the significance of his boss receiving donations from employees of a company that landed a multimillion-dollar contract.>>
An Idaho state lawmaker urges her constituents to submit entries for her “fake news awards.” The Kentucky governor tweets #FAKENEWS to dismiss questions about his purchase of a home from a supporter. An aide to the Texas land commissioner uses the phrase to downplay the significance of his boss receiving donations from employees of a company that landed a multimillion-dollar contract.>>
Sandpoint man hurt in Bonner County rollover crash
Sandpoint man hurt in Bonner County rollover crash
DOVER, Idaho - Idaho State Police are investigating after a crash on Highway 2 in Bonner County Saturday night. Investigators say the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. just outside of Dover. 38-year-old Jeff L. Chapman of Sandpoint was headed westbound in a 2015 Lexus 250 when he went off the road on the north shoulder.>>
DOVER, Idaho - Idaho State Police are investigating after a crash on Highway 2 in Bonner County Saturday night. Investigators say the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. just outside of Dover. 38-year-old Jeff L. Chapman of Sandpoint was headed westbound in a 2015 Lexus 250 when he went off the road on the north shoulder.>>
Police: 9-year-old Milwaukee girl fatally shot by brother
Police: 9-year-old Milwaukee girl fatally shot by brother
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say a 9-year-old girl is dead after she was accidentally shot by her brother. The girl was shot inside a home on Milwaukee's north side on Saturday. Police say the brother is a minor and was taken to Milwaukee County Children's Court Center.>>
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say a 9-year-old girl is dead after she was accidentally shot by her brother. The girl was shot inside a home on Milwaukee's north side on Saturday. Police say the brother is a minor and was taken to Milwaukee County Children's Court Center.>>
'Mr. Records' keeps Kenya's last vinyl music shop alive
'Mr. Records' keeps Kenya's last vinyl music shop alive
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) - Tucked into a busy market in Kenya's capital is arguably the country's last record store. "Real Vinyl Guru" has been open for 28 years and now enjoys the growing interest of music lovers who want to look beyond sleek digital offerings and return to the pleasure of browsing for a classic African vinyl find.>>
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) - Tucked into a busy market in Kenya's capital is arguably the country's last record store. "Real Vinyl Guru" has been open for 28 years and now enjoys the growing interest of music lovers who want to look beyond sleek digital offerings and return to the pleasure of browsing for a classic African vinyl find.>>
Trump's plan will seek to 'harden' schools against shootings
Trump's plan will seek to 'harden' schools against shootings
WASHINGTON (AP) - White House spokesman Raj Shah says President Donald Trump's plan to combat school shootings will include an effort to "harden" schools so they're less vulnerable to attacks. Shah says Trump will be reiterating his call for improvements to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System in the wake of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 students and staff last month.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - White House spokesman Raj Shah says President Donald Trump's plan to combat school shootings will include an effort to "harden" schools so they're less vulnerable to attacks. Shah says Trump will be reiterating his call for improvements to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System in the wake of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 students and staff last month.>>
Some Washington legislators push to end Daylight Saving Time
Some Washington legislators push to end Daylight Saving Time
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's time to spring forward. Set your clock forward Saturday night for an extra hour of daylight. It's a longtime tradition, but some Washington legislators believe it is an outdated one. Republican Senator Jim Honeyford introduced a bill this year to abolish daylight saving time because some research indicates health problems and a rise in traffic accidents following the time change.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's time to spring forward. Set your clock forward Saturday night for an extra hour of daylight. It's a longtime tradition, but some Washington legislators believe it is an outdated one. Republican Senator Jim Honeyford introduced a bill this year to abolish daylight saving time because some research indicates health problems and a rise in traffic accidents following the time change.>>
Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence
Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - As schools around the country brace for student walkouts following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, principals and superintendents are scrambling to perform a delicate balancing act: How to let thousands of students exercise their First Amendment rights while not disrupting school and not pulling administrators into the raging debate over gun control.>>
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - As schools around the country brace for student walkouts following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, principals and superintendents are scrambling to perform a delicate balancing act: How to let thousands of students exercise their First Amendment rights while not disrupting school and not pulling administrators into the raging debate over gun control.>>
China makes historic move to allow Xi to rule indefinitely
China makes historic move to allow Xi to rule indefinitely
BEIJING (AP) - China’s rubber-stamp lawmakers on Sunday passed a historic constitutional amendment abolishing a presidential two-term limit that will enable Xi Jinping to rule indefinitely. The amendment upends a system enacted by former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping in 1982 to prevent a return to the bloody excesses of a lifelong dictatorship typified by Mao Zedong’s chaotic 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution.>>
BEIJING (AP) - China’s rubber-stamp lawmakers on Sunday passed a historic constitutional amendment abolishing a presidential two-term limit that will enable Xi Jinping to rule indefinitely. The amendment upends a system enacted by former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping in 1982 to prevent a return to the bloody excesses of a lifelong dictatorship typified by Mao Zedong’s chaotic 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution.>>
Psychologist killed in vets home was pregnant, attended Gonzaga
Psychologist killed in vets home was pregnant, attended Gonzaga
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) - A psychologist who was killed by a former patient at a veterans treatment facility in California was seven months pregnant. Twenty-nine-year-old Jennifer Gonzales, a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, is being remembered by friends for her commitment to both her family and her job.>>
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) - A psychologist who was killed by a former patient at a veterans treatment facility in California was seven months pregnant. Twenty-nine-year-old Jennifer Gonzales, a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, is being remembered by friends for her commitment to both her family and her job.>>
Richard Sherman agrees to deal with 49ers
Richard Sherman agrees to deal with 49ers
SEATTLE - Just 36 hours after being released by the Seattle Seahawks, three-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman has agreed to a 3-year $39 million dollar deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports.>>
SEATTLE - Just 36 hours after being released by the Seattle Seahawks, three-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman has agreed to a 3-year $39 million dollar deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports.>>