Psychologist killed in vets home was pregnant, attended Gonzaga

A psychologist who was killed by a former patient at a veterans treatment facility in California was seven months pregnant.



Twenty-nine-year-old Jennifer Gonzales, a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, is being remembered by friends for her commitment to both her family and her job.



Family friend Vasiti Ritova said Saturday that Gonzales was married a year ago and was supposed to travel to Washington D.C. this weekend to celebrate her wedding anniversary.



Ritova, whose niece cares for Gonzales' grandmother, says she would visit her grandmother every weekend, sing to her and give her baths.



Marjorie Morrison, the founder of a nonprofit organization known as PsychArmor, says Gonzales was "brilliant" and did amazing work with veterans with PTSD.

Family friend Vicki Hertz tells KHQ Dr. Gonzales attended Gonzaga in 2007 as part of the Florence program. She completed her undergraduate degree at Loyola Marymount.

The family has set up a memorial fund. If you'd like to donate, you can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/jennshushereba

