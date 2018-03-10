Dozens turn out to help clean up the Spokane River

Just over 100 volunteers showed up on Saturday morning at People's Park in Spokane's Peaceful Valley. They were there to help clean up all the litter left behind from the winter "It's been a long winter and trash has accumulated along our river and streets, and we really need to get that before it gets into the river," said Jule Schultz with Spokane Riverkeepers.

Many families brought their children out too. Some even brought their dogs to help. The Riverkeepers made sure everyone was prepared by handing out trash bags, gloves and some tools to help pick up the trash. Edee Morse from pride prep came out to people's park with her mom to lend a helping hand along the river "We need to keep it as clean as we can because we want clean drinking water," said Edee.

Edee and her mom picked up lots of broken glass along the river something Edee is concerned about "Lots of glass like especially near the river and I don't like that because you don't want glass near the river you don't want any trash near the river.

Trash flowing into the river causes an environmental impact too for wildlife. In 2017, the Riverkeepers collected over 7,600lbs of trash just within Spokane City limits. Typically collecting more during the springtime than the fall "There's also a threat to health and safety of the humans that use the river. Glass and plastics can really make a huge impact to people that want to use the river," added Schultz.