Sandpoint man hurt in Bonner County rollover crash

Idaho State Police are investigating after a crash on Highway 2 in Bonner County Saturday night.

Investigators say the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. just outside of Dover. 38-year-old Jeff L. Chapman of Sandpoint was headed westbound in a 2015 Lexus 250 when he went off the road on the north shoulder. Chapman's vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its wheels. Chapman had to be extricated from the car and was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Idaho State Police.